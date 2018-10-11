Camila Cabello estrena video y nueva versión de "Consequences"
La nueva versión de su sencillo marca el cierre de producciones que tiene su álbum debut
La cantante y compositora cubana-estadounidense, Camila Cabello, estrenó su nuevo video en la plataforma de YouTube con su tema inédito "Consequences".
"Aunque la gente siempre quiere que vayas con una canción que suene bien en la radio, mi objetivo es desafiarme a mí misma"
El tema que habla sobre los secretos de un amor que trajo consecuencias, surgió como nueva versión en orquesta de Cabello para sorprender a sus millones de seguidores.
El sencillo "Consequences" pertenece a su álbum debut homónimo, sin embargo, la cantante decidió agregar una nueva versión.
La cantante confesó e su cuenta de Instagram que la nueva versión, a pesar de ser "arriesgada", le parece que la ha elegido bien, pues "aunque la gente siempre quiere que vayas con una canción que suene bien en la radio, mi objetivo es desafiarme a mí misma".
a new version of consequences called consequences (orchestra) is gonna come out tomorrow night at midnight ET, and it’s going to be the song I choose as my last single from my album- a lot of people say ballads like this are “risky” and with every single i’ve picked i get looks like i have three heads, because people always want you to go with a song that sounds like something that’s already on the radio. it would be playing it safe for me to make a song that sounds like Havana or another uptempo song, but to me, my goal is to challenge myself by not doing what feels predictable or obvious, to do things that excite me, and give you the most honest representation of who I am through music. i know sometimes it’ll work and other times it’ll fail, but thats okay with me. no matter what this song does, i wanted to close this era finishing on a song that makes you feel, that makes you think about someone you loved and lost, that makes you think about what it’s like to love someone so deeply. if this era tugs on your heart strings even a little bit, that’s all i care about. the video comes out very soon and it’s the one I’m proudest of so far, and I’ll be performing this at the AMA’s in a couple days. love only, Camila
El estreno del video junto al sencillo, marca el cierre de producciones que tiene su álbum debut "Camila", el cual la colocó en el primer lugar de la lista Top 200 de Billboard.
Camila Cabello se presentó por primera vez en la Perla Tapatía en el Auditorio Telmex en el mes de septiembre, como estreno de su primera gira después de haberse separado del grupo Fifth Harmony, para lanzarse como solista.

