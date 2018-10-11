Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Jueves, 11 de Octubre 2018
Camila Cabello estrena video y nueva versión de "Consequences"

La nueva versión de su sencillo marca el cierre de producciones que tiene su álbum debut

Por: Alexis Geovany Hernández Ceja

La cantante y compositora cubana-estadounidense, Camila Cabello, estrenó su nuevo video en la plataforma de YouTube con su tema inédito "Consequences". 

"Aunque la gente siempre quiere que vayas con una canción que suene bien en la radio, mi objetivo es desafiarme a mí misma"

El tema que habla sobre los secretos de un amor que trajo consecuencias, surgió como nueva versión en orquesta de Cabello para sorprender a sus millones de seguidores. 

El sencillo "Consequences" pertenece a su álbum debut homónimo, sin embargo, la cantante decidió agregar una nueva versión.

La cantante confesó e su cuenta de Instagram que la nueva versión, a pesar de ser "arriesgada", le parece que la ha elegido bien, pues "aunque la gente siempre quiere que vayas con una canción que suene bien en la radio, mi objetivo es desafiarme a mí misma". 

El estreno del video junto al sencillo, marca el cierre de producciones que tiene su álbum debut "Camila", el cual la colocó en el primer lugar de la lista Top 200 de Billboard.

Camila Cabello se presentó por primera vez en la Perla Tapatía en el Auditorio Telmex en el mes de septiembre, como estreno de su primera gira después de haberse separado del grupo Fifth Harmony, para lanzarse como solista. 

