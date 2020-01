Hasta los recién nacidos son aficionados del Super Bowl en Miami

NBC News reports:

“Newborns at Jackson Health Systems hospitals in #Miami are getting ready for #SuperBowlLIV. They're dressed in Super Bowl-themed onesies, referee outfits & crocheted #football beanies.”



�� The Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial



MORE: https://t.co/1YVDcPTow7 pic.twitter.com/kpRHVf4ymb