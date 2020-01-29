"Estamos devastadas", esposa de Kobe Bryant envía conmovedor mensaje
"No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento", escribió la viuda del basquetbolista
A tres días de la trágica muerte de Kobe Bryant y su hija de 13 años "Gigi", Vanessa Bryant, viuda del basquetbolista, se manifestó por primera vez.
Devastada, Vanessa publicó un conmovedor comunicado a través de sus redes sociales en donde agradeció las oraciones y todas las muestras de apoyo que han recibido ella y sus hijas Natalia, Bianka y Capri tras la pérdida del astro de la NBA.
"Mis hijas y yo queremos agradecer a los millones de personas que han mostrado apoyo y amor durante este horrible momento. Gracias por todas las oraciones. Definitivamente los necesitamos", escribió en Instagram.
"Estamos completamente devastadas por la repentina pérdida de mi adorado esposo, Kobe, el maravilloso padre de nuestras hijas; y mi bella y dulce Gianna, una hija amorosa, reflexiva y maravillosa, que fue una hermana increíble para Natalia, Bianka y Capri". agregó.
Vanessa acompañó el mensaje con una fotografía de la familia completa, Kobe y su esposa acompañados de sus cuatro hijas luciendo sonrientes y felices.
Confesó que Kobe y la pequeña Gianna serán su motor para seguir adelante porque "nos están iluminando nuestro camino".
"Nuestro amor por ellos es interminable, es decir, inconmensurable. Solo desearía poder abrazarlos, besarlos y bendecirlos. Tenerlos aquí con nosotros, para siempre", escribió.
Asimismo, pidió respeto y privacidad e informó que creó una fundación para apoyar a las demás familias que también perdieron a sus seres queridos en el accidente.
A los pocos minutos la publicación de Vanessa obtuvo más de un millón de "me gusta" así como cientos de comentarios para apoyarla.
Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna perdieron la vida el domingo pasado en un accidente de helicóptero en Calabasas, California, en donde además fallecieron siete personas más.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
