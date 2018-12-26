Estadounidense cruza la Antártida solo
Colin O'Brady se convirtió en la primera persona en atravesar sin asistencia el continente polar, en una travesía que duró 54 días
Un estadounidense se convirtió el miércoles en la primera persona que atraviesa sola la Antártida sin asistencia, en una travesía épica de 54 días por el continente polar considerada antes imposible.
Colin O'Brady, de Portland, Oregon, concluyó su recorrido de mil 500 kilómetros mientras amigos, parientes y admiradores daban seguimiento en línea y en tiempo real a su avance.
"¡Lo logre!", expresó O'Brady con lágrimas en los ojos durante una llamada a su familia reunida en Portland para las fiestas de fin de año, según relató su esposa, Jenna Besaw.
"Fue una llamada emotiva", afirmó Besaw. "Parecía que el amor y la gratitud lo abrumaban, y en verdad quería decir 'gracias' a todos nosotros".
O'Brady se encontraba dormido cerca de la línea de meta en la Antártida el miércoles en la noche y fue imposible establecer comunicación con él para que hiciera declaraciones.
O'Brady, de 33 años, documentó su travesía en su cuenta de Instagram. Escribió el miércoles que había cubierto los aproximadamente 129 kilómetros finales en un último gran avance espontáneo hasta la línea de meta que le tomó poco más de un día.
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
"Aunque las últimas 32 horas fueron las más desafiantes de mi vida, honestamente han sido los mejores momentos que haya experimentado", escribió O'Brady.
El día anterior dijo en su cuenta que estaba "en la zona" y pensaba que podría terminar la travesía en un solo avance.
Day 53: THE BIG PUSH: ANTARCTICA ULTRAMARATHON. I woke up this morning about 80 miles away from the finish line. As I was boiling water for my morning oatmeal, a seemingly impossible question popped into my head. I wonder, would be possible to do one straight continuous push all the way to the end? By the time I was lacing up my boots the impossible plan had become a solidified goal. I’m going to go for it. I can feel it in my body that I am in the zone and want to harness that. It’s a rare and precious feeling to find the flow. I’m going to push on and try to finish all 80 miles to the end in one go. Currently, I am 18 hours and 48 miles into the push. I’m taking a pit stop now to melt more water before I continue on. I’m listening to my body and taking care of the details to keep myself safe. I called home and talked to my mom, sister and wife - I promised them I will stop when I need to. Only 35 more miles to make The Impossible First POSSIBLE. A very merry Christmas to all. Stay tuned... #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
"Estoy escuchando a mi cuerpo y cuidando los detalles para mantenerme a salvo", escribió. "Llamé a casa y hablé con mi mamá, hermana y esposa: Les prometí que pararía cuando lo necesitara".
Aunque otros han cruzado la Antártida, tuvieron asistencia con suministro de provisiones o cometas que los impulsaran.
