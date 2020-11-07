Sábado, 07 de Noviembre2020

Elecciones USA 2020: Deportistas reaccionan al triunfo de Joe Biden

La estrella de la NBA, LeBron James y la futbolista campeona del mundo, Alex Morgan, encabezaron las reacciones de los deportistas en Estados Unidos tras el triunfo de Biden

Por: SUN

Deportistas han reaccionado al triunfo de Joe Biden en las elecciones presidenciales de los Estados Unidos. ESPECIAL

Diferentes agencias de noticias han declarado a Joe Biden ganador de las elecciones presidenciales de los Estados Unidos, derrotando a Donald Trump.

Biden, a falta de que las autoridades electorales estadounidenses lo confirmen, será el presidente número 46 de los estadounidenses, y el mundo del deporte no tardó en reacciones al histórico hecho.

La estrella de la NBA, LeBron James y la futbolista campeona del mundo, Alex Morgan, encabezaron las reacciones de los deportistas en Estados Unidos tras el triunfo de Biden.

Otras figuras del deporte de Estados Unidos como: Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, Donovan Mitchel, entre otros, manifestaron su alegría tras el triunfo del candidato demócrata.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

