Elecciones USA 2020: Deportistas reaccionan al triunfo de Joe Biden
La estrella de la NBA, LeBron James y la futbolista campeona del mundo, Alex Morgan, encabezaron las reacciones de los deportistas en Estados Unidos tras el triunfo de Biden
Diferentes agencias de noticias han declarado a Joe Biden ganador de las elecciones presidenciales de los Estados Unidos, derrotando a Donald Trump.
Biden, a falta de que las autoridades electorales estadounidenses lo confirmen, será el presidente número 46 de los estadounidenses, y el mundo del deporte no tardó en reacciones al histórico hecho.
November 7, 2020
������������ https://t.co/2FwRpCKsnB— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
Otras figuras del deporte de Estados Unidos como: Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, Donovan Mitchel, entre otros, manifestaron su alegría tras el triunfo del candidato demócrata.
President Elect @JoeBiden and Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris congrats!!! #46 LFG ����— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020
✌��✌��✌�� https://t.co/xx8sbHYpRp— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 7, 2020
I am extremely excited to have @JoeBiden as president but growing up with my mother and sister two black women! For them to have someone like @KamalaHarris leading the charge man is truly incredible not just for black people but for BLACK WOMEN! ✊����— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 7, 2020
Cookie and I are so excited for Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris. We have been major supporters of her throughout her political career, hosting fundraising events and welcoming her into our home. Vice President Elect Harris, has not only cracked the ceiling in her career...— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 7, 2020
I like tequila , just saying �� congratulations to @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris ���� pic.twitter.com/JF1EvmTBHC— DaMarcus Beasley (@DaMarcusBeasley) November 7, 2020
FEELING: HAPPY ��— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) November 7, 2020
Congratulations to the new U.S. President & VP, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) November 7, 2020
My hope is that this administration becomes a unifying force for all Americans. Our nation is so very fractured.
Let us all unite behind them to find common ground, for the sake of our country. ���� pic.twitter.com/rgOoX0Wtg0
AJ