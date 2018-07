Rolls Royce presenta su "taxi volador" híbrido en Farnborough

Our new hybrid electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) concept vehicle could be adapted for personal transport, public transport, logistics and even military applications. It could take to the skies as soon as the early 2020s https://t.co/SpltqJG5cw pic.twitter.com/1suGY9OWOy

— Rolls-Royce (@RollsRoyce) 17 de julio de 2018