El Unicef denuncia a EU por separar a hijos de inmigrantes de sus padres

"Stories of children, some of them just babies, being separated from their parents as they seek safety in the US are heartbreaking. Children – no matter where they come from or what their migration status – are children first" @unicefchief https://t.co/kPkMgZiFK9 #AChildIsAChild pic.twitter.com/oqmoy5FJ49

— UNICEF (@UNICEF) 19 de junio de 2018