Arrestan en EU a mujer que golpeó a un mexicano de 92 años con un ladrillo

Update: @LASDHQ arrested 30-year-old Laquisha Jones in the beating of a 92-year-old man from Mexico. He was visiting family in Willowbrook. A witness told us Jones said “Go back to your country” as she attacked him w/a brick. Jones was booked for assault w/a deadly weapon @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/zT0InYoTDV

— Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) 11 de julio de 2018