Selena Gómez habla sobre su trasplante de riñón
Durante el adelanto de una entrevista para NBC News, la cantante asegura que su amiga Francia Raisa le salvó la vida donándole un riñón
Selena Gómez dice que su amiga Francia Raisa le salvó la vida donándole un riñón a principios de año.
Gómez y Raisa dieron una entrevista juntas para NBC News que se transmitirá la próxima semana. En un breve avance, Gómez dice no quería pedirle a nadie que fuera su donante, pero que Raisa "se ofreció y lo hizo".
Gómez anunció el procedimiento el mes pasado, cuando dijo que necesitó un nuevo riñón por su batalla con el lupus. El lupus es una enfermedad autoinmune en la que el cuerpo ataca erróneamente sus propios tejidos, incluso a veces los riñones.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Su condición, dijo a la NBC, "era realmente de vida o muerte".
Raisa, de 29 años, es una actriz estadounidense de origen mexicano y hondureño conocida por su papel en la serie de ABC Family "The Secret Life of the American Teenager".
