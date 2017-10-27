Selena Gómez habla sobre su trasplante de riñón

Selena Gómez dice que su amiga Francia Raisa le salvó la vida donándole un riñón a principios de año.

Gómez y Raisa dieron una entrevista juntas para NBC News que se transmitirá la próxima semana. En un breve avance, Gómez dice no quería pedirle a nadie que fuera su donante, pero que Raisa "se ofreció y lo hizo".

Gómez anunció el procedimiento el mes pasado, cuando dijo que necesitó un nuevo riñón por su batalla con el lupus. El lupus es una enfermedad autoinmune en la que el cuerpo ataca erróneamente sus propios tejidos, incluso a veces los riñones.

Su condición, dijo a la NBC, "era realmente de vida o muerte".

Raisa, de 29 años, es una actriz estadounidense de origen mexicano y hondureño conocida por su papel en la serie de ABC Family "The Secret Life of the American Teenager".