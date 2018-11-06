Salma Hayek y Jennifer López llaman a ejercer el voto en EU

A través de redes sociales, famosos como Salma Hayek y Jennifer López hicieron un llamado para que la gente participe en las elecciones intermedias en Estados Unidos.

"Nothing counts more than your vote. No time is more important than now. Last chance! Go vote! Nada cuenta más que tu voto. No hay tiempo más importante que ahora. ¡Última oportunidad! Ve a votar! #rockthevote #midtermsmatter", se lee en el mensaje de la actriz.

Por su parte, la cantante Jennifer Lopez, compartió un video en el que explica la importancia de participar "vivimos en un hermoso país donde todos tenemos algo que decir", expresa.

En dichas elecciones intermedias, se va a renovar el Congreso, gubernaturas y legislaturas estatales, en un proceso donde el presidente Donald Trump no aparece en las boletas electorales pero que convirtió en un referendo de su presidencia.

Las elecciones pondrán en juego los 435 escaños de la Cámara de representantes, 35 de los 100 del Senado, 36 gubernaturas, en un ambiente de volatilidad y polarización política marcado por la decisión presidencial de convertir a la caravana de migrantes en el tema central de la campaña.

AC