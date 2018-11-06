Salma Hayek y Jennifer López llaman a ejercer el voto en EU
A través de un video y un mensaje en redes sociales, las famosas explican la importancia de participar
A través de redes sociales, famosos como Salma Hayek y Jennifer López hicieron un llamado para que la gente participe en las elecciones intermedias en Estados Unidos.
"Nothing counts more than your vote. No time is more important than now. Last chance! Go vote! Nada cuenta más que tu voto. No hay tiempo más importante que ahora. ¡Última oportunidad! Ve a votar! #rockthevote #midtermsmatter", se lee en el mensaje de la actriz.
Por su parte, la cantante Jennifer Lopez, compartió un video en el que explica la importancia de participar "vivimos en un hermoso país donde todos tenemos algo que decir", expresa.
You’d think I’d be all set to vote right? Here’s a little story: I had to enter my info 4 times before the state site confirmed I was registered! This is how passionate I am about using my voice and my right to vote. You have to have the patience and interest in getting to the polls tomorrow. They think young people don’t vote, latinos don’t vote, women dont vote, PROVE THEM WRONG!!! This election affects us ALL. VOTE. It’s so important that ALL of our voices are heard, not just a few... we live in a beautiful country where we all have a say!!! I urge all of you PLEASE get out there and vote, there are so many issues at stake these elections!! And they affect us all in our daily lives in some way! If you are frustrated by what you been seeing and hearing, you can change it!! You have the power!!! I HAVE A BUNCH OF VOTER INFO IN MY STORIES TO HELP YOU!! #GOVOTE #VOTA #ELECTIONEVE #VOTETUESDAY
En dichas elecciones intermedias, se va a renovar el Congreso, gubernaturas y legislaturas estatales, en un proceso donde el presidente Donald Trump no aparece en las boletas electorales pero que convirtió en un referendo de su presidencia.
Las elecciones pondrán en juego los 435 escaños de la Cámara de representantes, 35 de los 100 del Senado, 36 gubernaturas, en un ambiente de volatilidad y polarización política marcado por la decisión presidencial de convertir a la caravana de migrantes en el tema central de la campaña.
AC
