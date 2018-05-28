Revelan cartel del Festival Corona Capital 2018

Este lunes, el Festival Corona Capital nos sorprendió a todos con el destape de su cartel vía video. Tras tanta expectativa, los artistas y bandas que llegarán este próximo 17 y 18 de noviembre al Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez en la Ciudad de México son: Lorde y Robbie Williams, están The Chemical Brothers, Nin Inch Nails, MGMT e Imagine Dragons.

Además de Khalid, Odeza, Superorganism, Sasha Sloan, Blank Range, Bad Sounds, King Henry, Yonaka, Gus Dapperton, Quinn XCII, Shannon and the Clams, San Fermin, The Lemon Twigs,Deaf Havana, Pale Waves, Max, Now now, Nathaniel Rateliff et the night sweats, Sparks, Arizona, Jai Wolf, Superorganism, Clairo, Mercury Rev, Flay, Pond, Friendly Fires, Petit Biscuit, The Neighbourhood, Jenny Lewis, Panic! At the disco, Borns, Manic Street Preachers, Bastille, The Kooks, Chvrches, Death Cab for Cutie.

La preventa Citibanamex será el 5 y 6 de junio y el abono en primera fase será de $2,899.

La venta general da inicio el día 7 de junio.