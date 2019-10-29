HBO confirma "House of the Dragon", precuela de los Targaryen
"House Of The Dragon" contará con 10 episodios y será co-creada por George RR Martin y Ryan Condal
Después de que se dio a conocer que la precuela de "Game of Thrones" escrita por Jane Goldman y protagonizada por Naomi Watts no será una realidad, la cadena de televisión HBO anunció este martes un spin-off sobre la guerra civil de Targaryen.
"House Of The Dragon" contará con 10 episodios y será co-creada por George RR Martin y Ryan Condal.
También se anunció que el director de GOT ganador del Emmy, Miguel Sapochnik, actuará como co-showrunner y dirigirá el piloto. Sapochnik dirigió episodios aclamados como "Battle of the Bastards", "Hardhome" y "The Long Night".
La noticia se da a través de las redes sociales de HBO junto a un póster con el lema "Fire Will Reign".
#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019
The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm
