Martes, 29 de Octubre 2019
HBO confirma "House of the Dragon", precuela de los Targaryen

"House Of The Dragon" contará con 10 episodios y será co-creada por George RR Martin y Ryan Condal

Por: El Informador

HBO publica un póster con el lema "Fire Will Reign". TWITTER / @GameOfThrones

Después de que se dio a conocer que la precuela de "Game of Thrones" escrita por Jane Goldman y protagonizada por Naomi Watts no será una realidad, la cadena de televisión HBO anunció este martes un spin-off sobre la guerra civil de Targaryen.

"House Of The Dragon" contará con 10 episodios y será co-creada por George RR Martin y Ryan Condal.

También se anunció que el director de GOT ganador del Emmy, Miguel Sapochnik, actuará como co-showrunner y dirigirá el piloto. Sapochnik dirigió episodios aclamados como "Battle of the Bastards", "Hardhome" y "The Long Night".

La noticia se da a través de las redes sociales de HBO junto a un póster con el lema "Fire Will Reign".

