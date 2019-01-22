Eiza González revela uno de los "peores" capítulos de su vida
La actriz revela que sufrió un accidente que la llevó al hospital con una doble fractura de clavícula
La actriz mexicana Eiza González reveló un capítulo difícil que vivió en 2018, año que considera como uno de los peores de su vida.
De acuerdo con una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram, la artista sufrió un accidente que la llevó al hospital con una doble fractura de clavícula, situación que mantuvo en secreto lo más posible para no afectar su agenda.
"Me esforcé tanto, tanto, pero mi cuerpo estaba fuera de mi control y tuve que aceptarlo", escribió en la publicación acompañada de una foto de su radiografía.
"Eventualmente perdí cada cosa por la que había estado matándome durante el último año. Todo".
The last year of my life has been one of the hardest. I had an accident while working, I ended in the hospital with a double fractured collarbone, I was alone and far far from home. Kept it a secret for many reasons. I had SO much to lose, including HUGE LIFE changing jobs. I’d been preparing insanely physically for them and I couldn’t even feed or shower myself. In a very crucial moment I was completely immobile. I pushed myself so hard to save it all, I travelled the world back and forth, injured to not lose anything, over worked myself to keep my schedule the same, time wasn’t on my side now with recovery, I even danced without anyone knowing that I was hurt. Taking in the pain, I was panicking. I tried so hard, SO HARD but my body was out of my control and I had to accept it. I eventually lost every single thing I had been killing myself for the last year. Everything. Feeling the weakest I’ve EVER felt. Low and defeated, both physically and mentally. I felt so lost. I share this not to feel bad for me but to share how this can make you stronger. SURRENDER. I had to ACCEPT the fact that it was ALL GONE, While laying in a bed every day for months. The broken bone was a metaphor, it broke ME completely. But the biggest battle was fighting my mind. The hardest part was to not fall into depression. I’m so hard on myself. I NEVER give myself some slack. But after months of recovery. Instead of focusing on what I lost, all I want to is congratulate myself for being strong enough and giving everything I had, EVERY moment and achieving what I could. IM GOOD ENOUGH. I achieved a lot even if I can’t see it yet. We can be so hard on ourselves and we never stop and love us for giving our BEST. Our minds can be a dark place. It takes a lot to not let it drown us. I never was more aware of how blessed I am to be healthy and alive. I admire every single person who fights for their mental and physical health each day. I have so much respect. This Year, I’m starting from scratch. I’m stronger than ever. AND SO ARE YOU. NOTHING is stronger than a broken person who rebuilds themselves. You got this. You can start again. Share your story to help others. YOU AREN’T ALONE❤️
La actriz de Baby Driver contó cómo pasó varios meses en cama y aprovechó para lanzar un mensaje positivo hacia sus seguidores.
"Se necesita mucho para no dejarnos ahogar, nunca fui más consciente de lo bendecida que soy por estar sana y viva. Admiro a cada persona que lucha por su salud mental y física cada día".
González estrenará este año la cinta de acción "Alita: battle angel".
AB
