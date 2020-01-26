EN VIVO: Ganadores en las principales categorías de los Grammy 2020

Los premios Grammy, considerados entre los galardones más importantes de la música, se entregan esta noche en Los Ángeles, California en una gala presentada de nuevo por Alicia Keys y ante la que Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, Lana del Rey y Rosalía parten entre los favoritos.



Mejor artista nuevo

- Black Pumas

- Billie Eilish

- Lil Nas X

- Lizzo

- Maggie Rogers

- Rosalía

- Tank And The Bangas

- Yola



Canción del año

-Always Remember Us This Way- Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

- Bring My Flowers Now - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

- Hard Place - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

- Lover - Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

- Norman F***ing Rockwell - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

- Someone You Loved - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

- Truth Hurts - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Grabación del año:

- Hey, Ma - Bon Iver

- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

- 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

- Hard Place - H.E.R.

- Talk - Khalid

- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

- Truth Hurts - Lizzo

- Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee

Álbum del año:

- i,i - Bon Iver

- Norman F***ing Rockwell - Lana Del Rey

- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go - Billie Eilish

- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

- I Used To Know Her - H.E.R.

- 7 - Lil Nas X

- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

- Father Of The Bride - Vampire Weekend

Mejor actuación solista pop

- Truth Hurts - Lizzo



Mejor dúo o grupo

- Boyfriend - Ariana Grande & Social House

- Sucker - Jonas Brothers

- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyru

- Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee

- Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional

- Sì - Andrea Bocelli

- Love (Deluxe Edition) - Michael Bublé

- Look Now - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

- A Legendary Christmas - John Legend

- Walls - Barbra Streisand

Mejor álbum vocal pop

- The Lion King: The Gift - Beyoncé

- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go - Billie Eilish

- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

- No. 6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran

- Lover - Taylor Swift

Mejor grabación

- Linked - Bonobo

- Got To Keep On - The Chemical Brothers

- Piece Of Your Heart - Meduza & Goodboys

- Underwater - Rüfüs Du Sol

- Midnight Hour - Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign

Mejor álbum

-LP5 - Apparat

- No Geography - The Chemical Brothers

- Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) - Flume

- Solace - Rüfüs Du Sol

- Weather - Tycho

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

- Mettavolution - Rodrigo y Gabriela

Mejor actuación de rock

- This Land - Gary Clark Jr.



Mejor canción de rock

- This Land - Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Mejor álbum tropical

- Opus - Marc Anthony

Mejor presentación R&B

- Love Again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy

- Could’ve Been - H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

- Exactly How I Feel - Lizzo & Gucci Mane

- Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye

- Come Home - Anderson .Paak & André 300

Mejor canción de R&B

- Say So - Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)



Mejor canción country

- Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker

