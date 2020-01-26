Domingo, 26 de Enero 2020
EN VIVO: Ganadores en las principales categorías de los Grammy 2020

La edición número 62 de los premios son presentados por la cantante Alicia Keys

Por: El Informador

Los Grammy 2020 se realizan en Los Ángeles, California. AP / J. Strauss

Los premios Grammy, considerados entre los galardones más importantes de la música, se entregan esta noche en Los Ángeles, California en una gala presentada de nuevo por Alicia Keys y ante la que Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, Lana del Rey y Rosalía parten entre los favoritos.


Mejor artista nuevo

- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank And The Bangas
- Yola


Canción del año

-Always Remember Us This Way- Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- Bring My Flowers Now - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- Hard Place - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Lover - Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- Norman F***ing Rockwell - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- Someone You Loved - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
- Truth Hurts - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Grabación del año:

- Hey, Ma - Bon Iver
- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
- 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
- Hard Place - H.E.R.
- Talk - Khalid
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
- Truth Hurts - Lizzo
- Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee

Álbum del año:

- i,i - Bon Iver
- Norman F***ing Rockwell - Lana Del Rey
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go - Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
- I Used To Know Her - H.E.R.
- 7 - Lil Nas X
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
- Father Of The Bride - Vampire Weekend

Mejor actuación solista pop

- Truth Hurts - Lizzo
 

Mejor dúo o grupo

- Boyfriend - Ariana Grande & Social House
- Sucker - Jonas Brothers
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyru
- Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee
- Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional

- Sì - Andrea Bocelli
- Love (Deluxe Edition) - Michael Bublé
- Look Now - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- A Legendary Christmas - John Legend
- Walls - Barbra Streisand

Mejor álbum vocal pop

- The Lion King: The Gift - Beyoncé
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go - Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
- No. 6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran
- Lover - Taylor Swift

Mejor grabación

- Linked - Bonobo
- Got To Keep On - The Chemical Brothers
- Piece Of Your Heart - Meduza & Goodboys
- Underwater - Rüfüs Du Sol
- Midnight Hour - Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign

Mejor álbum

-LP5 - Apparat
- No Geography - The Chemical Brothers
- Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) - Flume
- Solace - Rüfüs Du Sol
- Weather - Tycho

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

- Mettavolution - Rodrigo y Gabriela

Mejor actuación de rock

- This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
 

Mejor canción de rock

- This Land - Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Mejor álbum tropical

- Opus - Marc Anthony

Mejor presentación R&B

- Love Again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy
- Could’ve Been - H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
- Exactly How I Feel - Lizzo & Gucci Mane
- Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye
- Come Home - Anderson .Paak & André 300

Mejor canción de R&B

- Say So - Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
 

Mejor canción country

- Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker
 

