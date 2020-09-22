Martes, 22 de Septiembre 2020
Dwayne Johnson visita Jalisco para supervisar su marca de tequila

El actor aprovecha su estancia en el Estado para compartir con sus seguidores el proceso de elaboración de su bebida "Teremana"

Dwayne Johnson lanzó su tequila “Teremana” a mediados de este año. INSTAGRAM / @therock

Dwayne Johnson se encuentra en Jalisco para supervisar la elaboración de su marca de tequila “Teremana”, lanzada a mediados de este año. 

A través de redes sociales, el actor compartió una imagen de su estancia en el Estado donde, además, aprovechó para grabar un video de su proceso.

“Uno de mis paseos favoritos es por la sala de barricas de nuestra destilería Teremana (...) Añejamos nuestro tequila en barricas de roble blanco americano y reacciona a las temperaturas aquí en el altiplano de Jalisco, en México”, escribió Johnson en Instagram. “La forma tradicional. Al estilo de la vieja escuela. La dirección correcta”.

El ex luchador de la WWE destacó el proceso “de calidad” de su bebida gracias a los productores locales, quienes le ofrecen un sabor limpio “mucho más único”.

“Salud , amigos míos y un gran mahalo (gracias en hawaiano)”, dijo.

“La Roca”, como se le conocía en la lucha profesional, lanzó su tequila hecho en Jalisco en mayo de este año en medio de la pandemia. De un inicio, había postergado el lanzamiento pero aprovechó su cumpleaños para lanzarlo al mercado. 

Recientemente, durante el DC Fandome, se revelaron las primeras imágenes en versión cómic de Dwayne como “Black Adam”, cuyas grabaciones estaban programadas para estas fechas; sin embargo, su retraso en la pantalla grande podría ser una realidad debido a la pandemia.

“He estado entrenando muy duro durante meses y meses y meses”, declaró el actor en aquel entonces. 

