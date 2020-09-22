Dwayne Johnson visita Jalisco para supervisar su marca de tequila
El actor aprovecha su estancia en el Estado para compartir con sus seguidores el proceso de elaboración de su bebida "Teremana"
Dwayne Johnson se encuentra en Jalisco para supervisar la elaboración de su marca de tequila “Teremana”, lanzada a mediados de este año.
La forma tradicional. Al estilo de la vieja escuela. La dirección correcta
A través de redes sociales, el actor compartió una imagen de su estancia en el Estado donde, además, aprovechó para grabar un video de su proceso.
“Uno de mis paseos favoritos es por la sala de barricas de nuestra destilería Teremana (...) Añejamos nuestro tequila en barricas de roble blanco americano y reacciona a las temperaturas aquí en el altiplano de Jalisco, en México”, escribió Johnson en Instagram. “La forma tradicional. Al estilo de la vieja escuela. La dirección correcta”.
El ex luchador de la WWE destacó el proceso “de calidad” de su bebida gracias a los productores locales, quienes le ofrecen un sabor limpio “mucho más único”.
At our Teremana Distilleria, in the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico, we pride ourselves on the highest of quality and craftsmanship all done by hand and with great respect. The traditional way. The old school way. The right way. From using only the most mature blue agave to slow roasting it’s piña at a very low temperature for a longer period of time in our traditional brick ovens. To using only copper pot stills (FYI, copper pots are used to produced the most expensive, high premium tequilas) giving our Teremana a much more unique, clean taste. But the most important thing to me, is to make sure that Teremana is always accessible and affordable for EVERYONE. The true tequila of the people �� I founded Teremana to build a true legacy brand, to be passed on to generations - built on a foundation of the highest of quality and best of taste. Salud’, my friends and a big mahalo for making our @teremana your #1 choice of tequilas ���� #legacy #quality #respect #teremana
“Salud , amigos míos y un gran mahalo (gracias en hawaiano)”, dijo.
“La Roca”, como se le conocía en la lucha profesional, lanzó su tequila hecho en Jalisco en mayo de este año en medio de la pandemia. De un inicio, había postergado el lanzamiento pero aprovechó su cumpleaños para lanzarlo al mercado.
Recientemente, durante el DC Fandome, se revelaron las primeras imágenes en versión cómic de Dwayne como “Black Adam”, cuyas grabaciones estaban programadas para estas fechas; sin embargo, su retraso en la pantalla grande podría ser una realidad debido a la pandemia.
“He estado entrenando muy duro durante meses y meses y meses”, declaró el actor en aquel entonces.
One of the best parts of #DCFanDome this past weekend was seeing all the fans going completely ape shit hyped when I threw this gauntlet down to the stars of the DC UNIVERSE. To me, what’s the use in joining a superhero universe if you don’t have the guts to disrupt and call everyone out? Let’s have some fun and give the fans what they want. I doubt they’ll be any takers though as they all should fear Black Adam’s wrath. We’ll see if anyone steps up and wants to dance with the devil �� In the meantime, I, as well our @sevenbucksprod team had a BLAST at #DCFanDome and can’t wait to start production on our Black Adam movie early 2021. THANK YOU FANS - you’re truly the best �������� #blackadam⚡️
AC