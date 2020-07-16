Chris Evans regala escudo de "Capitán América" a niño que salvó a su hermana de un perro
“Eres un héroe, lo que hiciste fue tan valiente, tan desinteresado. Tu hermana es tan afortunada de tenerte como hermano mayor”, dice el actor
Luego de que la tía de Bridger Walker, de 6 años, publicara en Instagram la historia conmovedora de cómo éste salvo a su hermana menor de un ataque de un perro, el actor Chris Evans dedicó un mensaje al pequeño y ofreció regalarle un escudo original de “Capitán América”, superhéroe que interpretó en la pantalla grande.
“Aguanta, sé que la recuperación puede ser difícil, pero con base a lo que he visto, no creo que haya mucho que pueda ralentizarlo”
“Eres un héroe, lo que hiciste fue tan valiente, tan desinteresado. Tu hermana es tan afortunada de tenerte como hermano mayor. Tus padres deben estar muy orgullosos de ti”, dijo Chris en un video que compartió la familia de Bridger.
El actor continuó su mensaje celebrando la acción del pequeño, subrayando que este mundo “necesita personas como tú”.
“Aguanta, sé que la recuperación puede ser difícil, pero con base a lo que he visto, no creo que haya mucho que pueda ralentizarlo”, añadió.
Finalmente, Evans dio la sorpresa al niño, pues envió un escudo original de “Capitán América” como un regalo “de héroe a héroe”.
El pasado domingo, Nikki Walker, tía de Bridger, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram la historia de su sobrino al convertirse en un héroe por haber salvado a su hermana menor; las heridas que el perro le hizo tuvieron que ser tratadas por un cirujano plástico para, finalmente, dejarle aproximadamente 90 puntadas, según explica la tía.
“Amamos a nuestro valiente chico y queremos que todos los demás superhéroes sepan sobre este último héroe que se unió a sus filas”, escribió Nikki.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
AC