Afton Williamson deja serie por agresión y discriminación racial
La actriz sufre comentarios inapropiados y acoso sexual durante la filmación de "The Rookies"
La actriz estadunidense Afton Williamson confirmó su salida de la serie "The Rookies", debido a las agresiones sexuales, intimidación y discriminación racial por parte del elenco y equipo de producción, durante el rodaje de la primera temporada.
"Le debo a mis increíbles fans compartir la verdad"
A través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, Williamson explicó el motivo de su ausencia en la segunda entrega de esta emisión: "A lo largo de la filmación del piloto experimenté discriminación racial, comentarios inapropiados cargados de racismo por parte del departamento de peinado y el acoso de los productores ejecutivos".
"Le debo a mis increíbles fans compartir la verdad", indicó Williamson en la publicación, al tiempo que detalló los eventos que generaron su salida de la serie; durante el año en que filmó la serie, recibió comentarios racistas del encargado de peluquería y maquillaje, y este fue despedido hasta que la agresión se tornó de tipo sexual.
I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth. Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers. During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept. Head escalated into Sexual Assault at our Wrap party.The Sexual Harassment though reported directly to the Showrunner/EP remained undocumented and was not reported to HR as promised. The Hair Dept. Head was fired ONLY after the sexual assault and NOT for an entire year of outward racism/racially charged language and bullying behavior in and out of the Hair and Makeup trailer. HR protocol was never adhered to following the above reports given by me to my Showrunner/EP and an investigation was never issued for any of my claims. The only time I was asked to participate in an investigation was after a meeting I called in June following our Season 2 announcement. This meeting included the Showrunner and two other producers as well as my agent and SAG-AFTRA Union Rep. It was clear to all present in the meeting that the Showrunner had not shared my reports with the any of the producers. After my initial report of sexual harassment, I was assured that the actor would be fired. I was also asked to film with him the very next day as a courtesy to the script, even though we had not begun filming the episode yet. This actor reappeared on our call sheet at the end of the season, I was even written in scenes with him. I asked the Showrunner about this and he admitted to me that the actor had not been fired nor had he gotten HR involved. I was asked to return this season, and promised that “everything was handled.” The investigation hadn’t even begun and Season 2 had already started filming. I turned it down and I walked. Now is the best time in the world to be a woman and I have a platform so it’s time to use my Voice. Strength comes from within. It comes from Above. “Greater is He that is within Me than he that is in the world” ❤️����
La actriz también expresó que en su momento denunció el acoso por parte de una de las estrellas invitadas a la serie, y pese a la reunión que sostuvo con el productor ejecutivo, su agente y un representante del SAG-AFTRA (Sindicato de Actores de Cine y la Federación Americana de Artistas de Radio y Televisión), el artista no fue despedido y le pidieron filmar con él, al día siguiente.
"El protocolo de recursos humanos nunca se integró para dar seguimiento a los informes que di a mi productor ejecutivo y nunca hubo alguna investigación para mis reclamos", puntualizó la actriz en su publicación.
La salida de Afton Williamson se anunció a finales de julio por el portal TVLine, sin embargo, ni la ABC, cadena donde se transmite la serie, ni la actriz se habían pronunciado al respecto.
"Ahora es el mejor momento del mundo para ser mujer y tengo una plataforma, así que es hora de usar mi voz", finalizó Williamson, quien daba vida al personaje de "Talia Bishop", una oficial de entrenamiento del Departamento de Policía de Los Ángeles.
