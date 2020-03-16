Lunes, 16 de Marzo 2020
Entretenimiento |

Actor de "Game of Thrones" da positivo a coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju se encuentra aislado en su casa con su familia

Por: El Informador

Kristofer Hivju dio la noticia a través de su cuenta de Instagram. INSTAGRAM / khivju

Kristofer Hivju dio la noticia a través de su cuenta de Instagram. INSTAGRAM / khivju

El actor noruego, Kristofer Hivju, conocido por su papel como Tormund en la serie "Game of Thrones", anunció que dio positivo a la prueba de coronavirus (COVID-19) y que está asilado en casa con su familia.

"¡Saludos desde Noruega! Lamento decir que hoy he dado positivo por COVID19. Mi familia y yo nos aislamos en casa por el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, yo solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado", escribió Hivju en una publicación en Instagram.

El actor pidio a sus seguidores a tomar las medidas de prevención que las autoridades han dado. "Les exhorto a que sean extremadamente cuidadosos; lávese las manos, manténgase a 1.5 metros de distancia de los demás, estén en cuarentena en sus casas, simplemente haga todo lo posible para detener la propagación del virus", señaló.

Hivju se suma a las celebridades como Tom Hanks y su esposa, Rita Wilson, y el actor Idris Elba.

jb

Temas

Lee También