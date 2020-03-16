Actor de "Game of Thrones" da positivo a coronavirus
Kristofer Hivju se encuentra aislado en su casa con su familia
El actor noruego, Kristofer Hivju, conocido por su papel como Tormund en la serie "Game of Thrones", anunció que dio positivo a la prueba de coronavirus (COVID-19) y que está asilado en casa con su familia.
"¡Saludos desde Noruega! Lamento decir que hoy he dado positivo por COVID19. Mi familia y yo nos aislamos en casa por el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, yo solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado", escribió Hivju en una publicación en Instagram.
El actor pidio a sus seguidores a tomar las medidas de prevención que las autoridades han dado. "Les exhorto a que sean extremadamente cuidadosos; lávese las manos, manténgase a 1.5 metros de distancia de los demás, estén en cuarentena en sus casas, simplemente haga todo lo posible para detener la propagación del virus", señaló.
Hivju se suma a las celebridades como Tom Hanks y su esposa, Rita Wilson, y el actor Idris Elba.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
