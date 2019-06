Nishikori derrota a Paire y se cita con Nadal en cuartos

Respect ��



Over two days and after 3 hours and 55 minutes, @keinishikori sends off Benoit Paire 6-2 6-7(8) 6-2 6-7(8) 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals.



�� https://t.co/WolDfPLij4#RG19 pic.twitter.com/cAkRb2oSAO