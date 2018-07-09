Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Lunes, 09 de Julio 2018
Fotogalería: Fans para el recuerdo

El Mundial de Rusia se acerca a su fin, pero deja bellas postales del apoyo desde las tribunas

Por: El Informador

Fans desatacaron en los partidos disputados en el Mundial de Rusia 2018. Una seguidora de Portugal. EFE/ARCHIVO

Con los colores de Suecia. AFP/ARCHIVO

Una fan de Colombia. AFP/ARCHIVO

Porras para Brasil. AFP/ARCHIVO

Con el gorro ruso. AP/ARCHIVO

Apoyo al Tricolor. AFP/ARCHIVO

Fiel a Rusia. AFP/ARCHIVO

Sonrisa para Brasil. AFP/ARCHIVO

Y para Alemania. AFP/ARCHIVO

Apoyo a Irán.

La modelo brasileña Izabel Goulart. AFP/ARCHIVO

Con la bandera de Portugal. AFP/ARCHIVO

Apoyo local. AFP/ARCHIVO

Ánimos para la Verdeamarela. AFP/ARCHIVO

Entre Bélgica y Japón. AFP/ARCHIVO

Porras para Francia. AFP/ARCHIVO

Entre Inglaterra y Bélgica. AFP/ARCHIVO

