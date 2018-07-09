Fotogalería: Fans para el recuerdo

Por:
El Informador
Fans desatacaron en los partidos disputados en el Mundial de Rusia 2018. Una seguidora de Portugal. EFE/ARCHIVO
Con los colores de Suecia. AFP/ARCHIVO
Una fan de Colombia. AFP/ARCHIVO
Porras para Brasil. AFP/ARCHIVO
Con el gorro ruso. AP/ARCHIVO
Apoyo al Tricolor. AFP/ARCHIVO
Fiel a Rusia. AFP/ARCHIVO
Sonrisa para Brasil. AFP/ARCHIVO
Y para Alemania. AFP/ARCHIVO
Apoyo a Irán.
AP/ARCHIVO
La modelo brasileña Izabel Goulart. AFP/ARCHIVO
AP/ARCHIVO
Con la bandera de Portugal. AFP/ARCHIVO
Apoyo local. AFP/ARCHIVO
Ánimos para la Verdeamarela. AFP/ARCHIVO
Entre Bélgica y Japón. AFP/ARCHIVO
Porras para Francia. AFP/ARCHIVO
Entre Inglaterra y Bélgica. AFP/ARCHIVO
Fotogalería: Aficionadas roban cámara en el Mundial
Comentarios