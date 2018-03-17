Fotogalería: La semana de los famosos en Instagram
Checa las imágenes que compartieron tus artistas favoritos en la red social
1
JLo pasea en las alturas
2
Un poco de ensayo para Justin Timberlake
3
De vacaciones con Kendall Jenner
4
Un Henry Cavill muy veloz
Another little event in my life that I've kept under my hat for a bit. After I passed my test I gifted myself 158 horses, alllll contained in this here steel horse! For those of you out there who may panic and say that it's too big a bike, worry not. There are 3 riding modes...all the way from I'm ready, I can handle this to Beyonce's Jelly. It's been locked away for a bit due to the wintery-ness that we've been experiencing in the UK but i will take full advantage of the sunshine when it comes back! #Ducati #DoYouThinkYoureReady
5
Así entrenó Taylor Swift para 'Delicate'
6
Dwayne Johnson versión elegante
7
Así celebra Sydney Sierota el lanzamiento de 'Over my head'
8
