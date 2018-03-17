Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Fotogalería: La semana de los famosos en Instagram

Checa las imágenes que compartieron tus artistas favoritos en la red social

El Informador

1

JLo pasea en las alturas

 

I got this...�� ...and so do you!!!!

Una publicación compartida de Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) el

2

Un poco de ensayo para Justin Timberlake

 

Down time.

Una publicación compartida de Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) el

3

De vacaciones con Kendall Jenner

 

my people

Una publicación compartida de Kendall (@kendalljenner) el

5

Así entrenó Taylor Swift para 'Delicate'

 

Delicate Music Video Dance Rehearsal Part 1 ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

Una publicación compartida de Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) el

6

Dwayne Johnson versión elegante

7

Así celebra Sydney Sierota el lanzamiento de 'Over my head'

 

#overmyhead is out now!!!!!!!! ������ @echosmith

Una publicación compartida de Sydney Sierota (@sydneysierota) el

8

Liam Hemsworth disfruta de la compañía de su mascota

 

“Shhh she’s sleeping”

Una publicación compartida de Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) el

