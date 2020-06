Confirman un caso de COVID-19 en campamento de migrantes en Matamoros

1 person in the #Matamoros, #MX #asylum camp was confirmed to have #COVID19. Aggressive isolation & tracing measures have been enacted & we continue to work on behalf of the more than 2,000 #asylumseekers living in tents.



HELP US SAVE LIVES BY DONATING: https://t.co/5NstuSfwCS pic.twitter.com/r6gMZ41L5N