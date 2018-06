Un tornado impacta a Kansas y daña 175 estructuras

The EF-3 tornado that hit Eureka on Tuesday was on the ground for 6 minutes. It had an estimated peak wind of 152 mph and carved a 2-mile path that was 250 yards wide. https://t.co/ESJrrR4QOD #KAKEnews #kswx pic.twitter.com/kUAfd7HQsB

— KAKE News (@KAKEnews) 27 de junio de 2018