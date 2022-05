Irán suspende servicio de Internet en medio de protestas

#BREAKING #IRAN



�� IRAN : #VIDEO ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTS IN KAREVAN, TEHRAN PROVINCE !



Anti-Government protests continue in Iran.

After Khuzestan & Lorestan Provinces, protests have started in Tehran Province.#BreakingNews #Karevan #Tehran #IranProtests #Protests #Protesta pic.twitter.com/VsCjkK83fc