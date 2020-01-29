Greta Thunberg registra su nombre y la marca "Fridays For Future"
La activista señala que decidió hacer esto para evitar que el movimiento sea usado con fines comerciales
La joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg anunció este miércoles en Instagram que registró la marca "Fridays For Future", como se llama el movimiento ecologista que fundó, y su propio nombre, para protegerlos.
"Mi nombre y el movimiento #FridaysForFuture se están utilizando constantemente con fines comerciales sin acuerdo alguno", justificó la adolescente de 17 años en su cuenta de Instagram. En su publicación, lamentó que se vendan productos o se realicen colectas de dinero en su nombre y en el del movimiento.
"Pedí registrar como marca mi nombre, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet ("huelga escolar por el clima" en sueco)", precisó, y afirmó que lo hacía únicamente por necesidad, para impedir cualquier usurpación y no con fines comerciales.
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
La joven, a la que siguen millones de personas de todo el mundo en su movimiento, también anunció la creación de una fundación con fines no lucrativos centrada en la ecología y el bienestar, "necesaria para gestionar el dinero (derechos de autor, donaciones, premios, etc) de forma totalmente transparente".
La fundación busca "promover la sostenibilidad ecológica, climática y social, así como la salud mental", explicó, aunque no indicó cómo se llamará.
Descrita como una adolescente tímida, Greta Thunberg fue aupada portavoz de una generación preocupada por el cambio climático desde que empezó a realizar sentadas frente al Parlamento sueco en agosto de 2018 con un cartel que rezaba "Huelga escolar por el clima".
