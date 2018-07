Abogado de "El Chapo" pide a Trump liberar a su cliente

A total disgrace that the US won’t release respected Mexican farmer “el Chapo” Guzmán, from prison. He has been held hostage far too long. @realDonaldTrump should do something to free this wonderful Christian husband & father. He has done nothing wrong, and his family needs him! https://t.co/vUWix4NhN0

— BALAREZO LAW (@balarezolaw) 19 de julio de 2018