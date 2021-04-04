EN VIVO lista de ganadores de los premios SAG 2021
Mejor película
- Da 5 Bloods
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Minari
- One Night In Miami…
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor actriz
- Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Mejor actriz en película para TV o miniserie
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Mejor actor en película para TV o miniserie
- Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Mejor serie de comedia
- Dead to Me
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt's Creek
- Ted Lasso
Mejor actor en serie dramática
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Laura Linney, Ozark
Mejor serie dramática
- Better Call Saul
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- Ozark
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...
Mejores efectos
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mulan
- News of the World
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Wonder Woman 1984
Mejor serie de comedia o drama
- The Boys
- Cobra Kai
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Westworld