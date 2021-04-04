Domingo, 04 de Abril 2021

LO ÚLTIMO DE Entretenimiento

Entretenimiento |

EN VIVO lista de ganadores de los premios SAG 2021

Conoce a los ganadores de los premios SAG 2021

Por: Redacción Digital .

Los premios SAG 2021 se realizan este 4 de abril. AFP / ARCHIVO

Los premios SAG 2021 se realizan este 4 de abril. AFP / ARCHIVO

Mejor película

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Minari
  • One Night In Miami…
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor actriz

  • Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor actor

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Steven Yeun, Minari

Mejor actriz en película para TV o miniserie

  • Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
  • Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
  • Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
  • Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Mejor actor en película para TV o miniserie

  • Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
  • Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
  • Hugh Grant, The Undoing
  • Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
  • Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
  • Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
  • Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Dead to Me
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Great
  • Schitt's Creek
  • Ted Lasso

Mejor actor en serie dramática

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Josh O'Connor, The Crown
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

  • Gillian Anderson, The Crown
  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Emma Corrin, The Crown
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Laura Linney, Ozark

Mejor serie dramática

  • Better Call Saul
  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft Country
  • Ozark

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman, The Father
  • Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
  • Helena Zengel, News of the World

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto, The Little Things
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...

Mejores efectos

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Mulan
  • News of the World
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Wonder Woman 1984

Mejor serie de comedia o drama

  • The Boys
  • Cobra Kai
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Westworld

Temas

Lee También