Pink canta el himno de EU antes del Super Bowl LII
La cantante se presentó en el U.S. Bank Stadium de Minneapolis antes del partido entre Nueva Inglaterra y Filadelfia
La cantante Pink cumplió un sueño de juventud al interpretar esta tarde el himno de Estados Unidos previo al Super Bowl LII.
Pink se presentó en el U.S. Bank Stadium de Minneapolis antes del partido entre Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra y Águilas de Filadelfia.
Apenas ayer había compartido en su cuenta de Instagram una fotografía del ensayo y escribió que tenía gripe.
Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit
También comentó que había estado esperando este momento desde 1991, cuando vio a Whitney Houston hacerlo. "Mi oportunidad finalmente ha llegado".
"He llegado a otro de mis sueños... este es uno de los grandes honores de mi vida, cantar esta canción enfrente de mi familia, mi familia militar, mi papá y hermano y mi madrastra y familia y el mundo, prometo que haré lo mejor, como siempre", añadió.
El director enfoca a Pink justo cuando se saca el chiclet de la boca �� #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/1llJHr8609— Carlos Montero (@CMonteroOficial) 4 de febrero de 2018
