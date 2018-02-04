Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Pink canta el himno de EU antes del Super Bowl LII

La cantante se presentó en el U.S. Bank Stadium de Minneapolis antes del partido entre Nueva Inglaterra y Filadelfia

La cantante Pink cumplió un sueño de juventud al interpretar esta tarde el himno de Estados Unidos previo al Super Bowl LII. AFP / R. Carr

La cantante Pink cumplió un sueño de juventud al interpretar esta tarde el himno de Estados Unidos previo al Super Bowl LII.

Pink se presentó en el U.S. Bank Stadium de Minneapolis antes del partido entre Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra y Águilas de Filadelfia.

Apenas ayer había compartido en su cuenta de Instagram una fotografía del ensayo y escribió que tenía gripe.

También comentó que había estado esperando este momento desde 1991, cuando vio a Whitney Houston hacerlo. "Mi oportunidad finalmente ha llegado".

"He llegado a otro de mis sueños... este es uno de los grandes honores de mi vida, cantar esta canción enfrente de mi familia, mi familia militar, mi papá y hermano y mi madrastra y familia y el mundo, prometo que haré lo mejor, como siempre", añadió.

