Peter Murphy sufre infarto; suspende conciertos en Nueva York
La familia del cantante agradece el apoyo de los fans
El cantante británico Peter Murphy, quien se dio a conocer en la década de los 80 como vocalista de la banda de rock gótico Bauhaus, sufrió un ataque al corazón.
“Se le colocaron dos stents en la arteria coronaria derecha y comenzó a tomar medicamentos para controlar su afección cardíaca”
La noche de este martes, Murphy fue trasladado de urgencia a un hospital de Nueva York, tras sufrir algunas dificultades para respirar. En el lugar fue atendido por el médico Jason Song. Su representante informó que se trató de un ataque cardiaco, dijo al portal Variety.
“El señor Murphy fue ingresado para tratar un infarto de miocardio. Se le colocaron dos stents en la arteria coronaria derecha y comenzó a tomar medicamentos para controlar su afección cardíaca”, declaró el cardiólogo del Hospital Lenox Hill.
“Debido a las regulaciones de HIPAA, no podemos revelar más detalles de su condición. Todavía está en el hospital para continuar monitoreando su condición”, agregó.
PETER MURPHY Suffers Heart Attack: Remaining NYC Residency shows to be postponed and rescheduled. On the evening of August 13, Peter Murphy was rushed to a local New York City hospital due to shortness of breath and was unable to perform his scheduled concert at Le Poisson Rouge. Early Wednesday morning, it was determined that Peter had suffered a heart attack. Lenox Hill Hospital Cardiologist Jason Song issued the following statement: "Mr. Murphy was admitted for treatment of a myocardial infarction, had two stents placed in his right coronary artery, and was started on medications to manage his heart condition. He remains in the hospital for continued monitoring of his condition." Sadly, Peter is physically unable to perform the remaining shows in the Residency series (August 15th, 16th, 18th, and 19th). These shows will be postponed to later dates to be determined. Ticket buyers will have their tickets transferred to the rescheduled date or can request a refund by emailing info@lprnyc.com by 5PM EST on August 30, 2019. Peter’s family has issued the following statement: "We would like to thank the fans for their undying support and hope that Peter will be back on stage with a refreshed heart, stronger than before!" Le Poisson Rouge has issued the following statement: "All of us at LPR are devastated by this news. Peter’s performances and presence over the past twelve days have been amazing - both onstage and off. We wish Peter a swift and full recovery and look forward to his successful return to LPR." #petermurphy Photo Jolene Siana
Ante esta situación, el considerado “padrino del rock gótico” se ve obligado a suspender sus próximos conciertos programados en Estados Unidos.
Las presentaciones que quedaron pospuestas son las del 13, 15, 16, 18 y 19 de agosto en Nueva York. Los fans que ya habían adquirido sus boletos podrán utilizarlos para las fechas reprogramadas que se anunciarán próximamente o solicitar su reembolso.
Por su parte, la familia del cantante de aspecto vampírico, emitió un comunicado para agradecer las muestras de apoyo. “¡Nos gustaría agradecer a los fanáticos por su apoyo eterno y esperamos que Peter vuelva al escenario con un corazón renovado, más fuerte que antes!”.
Cabe recordar que en enero pasado, Peter Murphy ofreció conciertos en la Ciudad de México y en Guadalajara, donde realizó homenajes a la agrupación que lo dio a conocer y que se convirtió en pionera del rock gótico.
Bauhaus publicó cinco álbumes de estudio: In the field (1980), Mask (1981), The sky's gone out (1982), Burning from the inside (1983) y Go away white (2008).
AC
