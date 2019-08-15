Peter Murphy sufre infarto; suspende conciertos en Nueva York

El cantante británico Peter Murphy, quien se dio a conocer en la década de los 80 como vocalista de la banda de rock gótico Bauhaus, sufrió un ataque al corazón.

“Se le colocaron dos stents en la arteria coronaria derecha y comenzó a tomar medicamentos para controlar su afección cardíaca”

La noche de este martes, Murphy fue trasladado de urgencia a un hospital de Nueva York, tras sufrir algunas dificultades para respirar. En el lugar fue atendido por el médico Jason Song. Su representante informó que se trató de un ataque cardiaco, dijo al portal Variety.

“El señor Murphy fue ingresado para tratar un infarto de miocardio. Se le colocaron dos stents en la arteria coronaria derecha y comenzó a tomar medicamentos para controlar su afección cardíaca”, declaró el cardiólogo del Hospital Lenox Hill.

“Debido a las regulaciones de HIPAA, no podemos revelar más detalles de su condición. Todavía está en el hospital para continuar monitoreando su condición”, agregó.

Ante esta situación, el considerado “padrino del rock gótico” se ve obligado a suspender sus próximos conciertos programados en Estados Unidos.

Las presentaciones que quedaron pospuestas son las del 13, 15, 16, 18 y 19 de agosto en Nueva York. Los fans que ya habían adquirido sus boletos podrán utilizarlos para las fechas reprogramadas que se anunciarán próximamente o solicitar su reembolso.

Por su parte, la familia del cantante de aspecto vampírico, emitió un comunicado para agradecer las muestras de apoyo. “¡Nos gustaría agradecer a los fanáticos por su apoyo eterno y esperamos que Peter vuelva al escenario con un corazón renovado, más fuerte que antes!”.

Cabe recordar que en enero pasado, Peter Murphy ofreció conciertos en la Ciudad de México y en Guadalajara, donde realizó homenajes a la agrupación que lo dio a conocer y que se convirtió en pionera del rock gótico.

Bauhaus publicó cinco álbumes de estudio: In the field (1980), Mask (1981), The sky's gone out (1982), Burning from the inside (1983) y Go away white (2008).

