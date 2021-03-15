LO ÚLTIMO DE Entretenimiento
La lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021
La película “Mank” de Netflix es la más mencionada en 10 de las categorías a los Premios Oscar
La lista completa de nominados en la edición 93 de los Premios de la Academia, según anunció la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas este lunes.
Mejor película:
- "The Father"
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Mank"
- "Minari"
- "Nomadland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Dirección:
- "Another Round" Thomas Vinterberg;
- "Mank", David Fincher;
- "Minari", Lee Isaac Chung;
- "Nomadland", Chloé Zhao;
- "Promising Young Woman", Emerald Fennell.
Actor:
- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal";
- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom";
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father";
- Gary Oldman, "Mank";
- Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Actriz:
- Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom";
- Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday";
- Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman";
- Frances McDormand, "Nomadland";
- Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman".
Actor de reparto:
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7";
- Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah";
- Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami...";
- Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal";
- Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Actriz de reparto:
- Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm";
- Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy";
- Olivia Colman, "The Father";
- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank";
- Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari".
Cinematografía:
- "Judas and the Black Messiah", Sean Bobbitt;
- "Mank", Erik Messerschmidt;
- "News of the World", Dariusz Wolski;
- "Nomadland", Joshua James Richards; "
- The Trial of the Chicago 7", Phedon Papamichael.
Guion adaptado:
- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- "The Father"
- "Nomadland"
- "One Night in Miami..."
- "The White Tigers"
Guion original:
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Minari"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Música original:
- "Da 5 Bloods", Terence Blanchard;
- "Mank", Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross;
- "Minari", Emile Mosseri;
- "News of the World", James Newton Howard;
- "Soul", Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste.
Canción original:
- Fight For You" de "Judas and the Black Messiah", música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II, letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas;
- "Hear My Voice" de "The Trial of the Chicago 7", música de Daniel Pemberton, letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite;
- "Husavik" de "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga", música y letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson;
- "Io Sì" de "La Vita Davanti a Se", música de Diane Warren, letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini;
- "Speak Now" de "One Night in Miami...", música y letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth.
Diseño de vestuario:
- "Emma"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "Mulan"
- "Pinocchio".
Efectos visuales:
- "Love and Monsters"
- "The Midnight Sky"
- "Mulan"
- "The One and Only Ivan"
- "Tenet".
Cortometraje:
- "Feeling Through"
- "The Letter Room"
- "The Present"
- "Two Distant Strangers"
- "White Eye".
Corto animado: "Burrow"
- "Genius Loci"
- "If Anything Happens I Love You"
- "Opera"
- "Yes-People".
Cortometraje documental:
- "Colette", Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard;
- "A Concerto Is a Conversation", Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers;
- "Do Not Split", Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook;
- "Hunger Ward", Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman;
- "A Love Song for Latasha", Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan.
Largometraje documental:
- "Collective", Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana;
- "Crip Camp", Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder;
- "El agente topo", Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez;
- "My Octopus Teacher", Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster;
- "Time", Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn.
Largometraje internacional:
México, Guatemala y Chile, fuera de la carrera al Oscar Internacional
- "Another Round", Dinamarca;
- "Better Days", Hong Kong;
- "Collective", Rumania;
- "The Man Who Sold His Skin", Tunisia;
- "Quo Vadis, Aida?", Bosnia y Herzegovina.
Edición:
- "The Father"
- "Nomadland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Cinta animada:
- "Onward"
- "Over the Moon"
- "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
- "Soul"
- "Wolfwalkers".
Diseño de producción:
- "The Father"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", "Mank", "News of the World", "Tenet". Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Maquillaje y peinado:
- "Emma"
- "Hillbilly Elegy"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "Pinocchio".
Sonido:
- "Greyhound"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Soul"
- "Sound of Metal".
AC