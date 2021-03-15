Lunes, 15 de Marzo 2021

La lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021

La película “Mank” de Netflix es la más mencionada en 10 de las categorías a los Premios Oscar

Por: AP .

Los premios Oscar se celebran el próximo domingo 25 de abril. AP / ARCHIVO

La lista completa de nominados en la edición 93 de los Premios de la Academia, según anunció la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas este lunes.

Mejor película:

  • "The Father"
  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Mank"
  • "Minari"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Dirección:

  • "Another Round" Thomas Vinterberg;
  • "Mank", David Fincher;
  • "Minari", Lee Isaac Chung;
  • "Nomadland", Chloé Zhao;
  • "Promising Young Woman", Emerald Fennell.

Actor:

  • Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal";
  • Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom";
  • Anthony Hopkins, "The Father";
  • Gary Oldman, "Mank";
  • Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Actriz:

  • Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom";
  • Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday";
  • Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman";
  • Frances McDormand, "Nomadland";
  • Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman".

Actor de reparto:

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7";
  • Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah";
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami...";
  • Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal";
  • Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Actriz de reparto:

  • Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm";
  • Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy";
  • Olivia Colman, "The Father";
  • Amanda Seyfried, "Mank";
  • Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari".

Cinematografía:

  • "Judas and the Black Messiah", Sean Bobbitt;
  • "Mank", Erik Messerschmidt;
  • "News of the World", Dariusz Wolski;
  • "Nomadland", Joshua James Richards; "
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7", Phedon Papamichael.

Guion adaptado:

  • "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
  • "The Father"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "One Night in Miami..."
  • "The White Tigers"

Guion original:

  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Minari" 
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Música original:

  • "Da 5 Bloods", Terence Blanchard;
  • "Mank", Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross;
  • "Minari", Emile Mosseri;
  • "News of the World", James Newton Howard;
  • "Soul", Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste.

Canción original:

  • Fight For You" de "Judas and the Black Messiah", música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II, letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas;
  • "Hear My Voice" de "The Trial of the Chicago 7", música de Daniel Pemberton, letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite;
  • "Husavik" de "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga", música y letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson;
  • "Io Sì" de "La Vita Davanti a Se", música de Diane Warren, letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini;
  • "Speak Now" de "One Night in Miami...", música y letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth.

Diseño de vestuario:

  • "Emma"
  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • "Mank"
  • "Mulan"
  • "Pinocchio".

Efectos visuales:

  • "Love and Monsters"
  • "The Midnight Sky"
  • "Mulan"
  • "The One and Only Ivan"
  • "Tenet".

Cortometraje:

  • "Feeling Through"
  • "The Letter Room"
  • "The Present"
  • "Two Distant Strangers"
  • "White Eye".

Corto animado: "Burrow"

  • "Genius Loci"
  • "If Anything Happens I Love You"
  • "Opera"
  • "Yes-People".

Cortometraje documental:

  • "Colette", Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard;
  • "A Concerto Is a Conversation", Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers;
  • "Do Not Split", Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook;
  • "Hunger Ward", Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman;
  • "A Love Song for Latasha", Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan.

Largometraje documental:

  • "Collective", Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana;
  • "Crip Camp", Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder;
  • "El agente topo", Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez;
  • "My Octopus Teacher", Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster;
  • "Time", Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn.

Largometraje internacional:

México, Guatemala y Chile, fuera de la carrera al Oscar Internacional

  • "Another Round", Dinamarca;
  • "Better Days", Hong Kong;
  • "Collective", Rumania;
  • "The Man Who Sold His Skin", Tunisia;
  • "Quo Vadis, Aida?", Bosnia y Herzegovina.

Edición:

  • "The Father"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Cinta animada:

  • "Onward"
  • "Over the Moon"
  • "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
  • "Soul"
  • "Wolfwalkers".

Diseño de producción:

  • "The Father"
  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", "Mank", "News of the World", "Tenet". Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Maquillaje y peinado:

  • "Emma"
  • "Hillbilly Elegy"
  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • "Mank"
  • "Pinocchio".

Sonido:

  • "Greyhound"
  • "Mank"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Soul"
  • "Sound of Metal".

