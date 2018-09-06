Kate Hudson presume su embarazo en redes
Parada frente al espejo, en bikini y con una bata puesta, Kate Hudson presumió a sus seguidores la recta final de su embarazo.
La actriz de 39 años publicó una tierna imagen en su cuenta de Instagram en donde luce su vientre.
La publicación obtuvo cientos de comentarios y más de 500 mil "me gusta".
Kate se convertirá en mamá por tercera vez de una niña, fruto de su noviazgo con el músico Danny Fujikawa.
En abril pasado, la pareja compartió la noticia a través de un divertido video en donde revelaban el sexo del bebé.
SURPRISE!!! �� If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way ��
Kate ya tiene dos niños, uno de 14 años y resultado de su relación con Chris Robinson, fundador de Black Crowes, y otro de seis, nacido del noviazgo con el intérprete Matt Bellamy, líder de Muse.
