Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Jueves, 06 de Septiembre 2018
-- °C

Entretenimiento

Entretenimiento |

Kate Hudson presume su embarazo en redes

La actriz publica una imagen en bikini en donde luce su vientre

Por: El Informador

Kate se convertirá en mamá por tercera vez de una niña, fruto de su noviazgo con el músico Danny Fujikawa. INSTAGRAM / katehudson

Kate se convertirá en mamá por tercera vez de una niña, fruto de su noviazgo con el músico Danny Fujikawa. INSTAGRAM / katehudson

Parada frente al espejo, en bikini y con una bata puesta, Kate Hudson presumió a sus seguidores la recta final de su embarazo.

La actriz de 39 años publicó una tierna imagen en su cuenta de Instagram en donde luce su vientre.

La publicación obtuvo cientos de comentarios y más de 500 mil "me gusta".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Outie ��☺️

Una publicación compartida por Kate Hudson (@katehudson) el

Kate se convertirá en mamá por tercera vez de una niña, fruto de su noviazgo con el músico Danny Fujikawa.

En abril pasado, la pareja compartió la noticia a través de un divertido video en donde revelaban el sexo del bebé.

Kate ya tiene dos niños, uno de 14 años y resultado de su relación con Chris Robinson, fundador de Black Crowes, y otro de seis, nacido del noviazgo con el intérprete Matt Bellamy, líder de Muse.

JB

Temas

Lee También

Comentarios