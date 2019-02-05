Ex Miss Universo sufre de cáncer de piel
Dayanara Torres, ex esposa de Marc Anthony, subió un video a Instagram donde detalla su enfermedad
Dayanara Torres, ex esposa del cantante Marc Anthony, ya es tendencia, luego de que subiera a su cuenta en Instagram un video donde revela que sufre de cáncer de piel.
La actriz puertorriqueña hace frente a su enfermedad e inicia el video asegurando que como madre de familia siempre se ponen atención a todo lo demás, pero no a ellas mismas y por tal motivo nunca puso interés a un lunar que le salió en su cuerpo y que fue su prometido, el copresidente de Marvel Studios y productor, Louis D'Esposito, quien le pidió hacerse unos estudios y fue ahí donde le detectaron el melanoma, que es considerado por los médicos el tipo más grave de cáncer de piel.
Soy #Guerrera As mothers we are always taking care of everyone around us... our kids, family, friends & often we forget to take care of ourselves. �� Today I have some sad news... I have been diagnosed with skin cancer "melanoma" from a big spot/mole I never paid attention to, even though it was new, it had been growing for years & had an uneven surface. �� My fiancé Louis had been begging me to have it checked & finally made an appointment himself... after a biopsy & a second surgery last Tuesday the results unfortunately are positive. Now we are waiting to see which treatment I will be receiving but they have already removed a big area from the back of my knee & also they have removed 2 lymph nodes at the top of my leg where it had already spread. Hoping it has not spread to any more areas or organs. ���� �� I have put everything in God's hands & I know he has all control... My sons although a bit scared know about my faith and know they have a warrior of a mommy! �� But if I can help anyone along the way based on my experience, it would be to tell you... PLEASE, never forget to take care of yourself. If you see something or feel something different in your body have it checked... I had no idea skin cancer could spread anywhere else in your body. . . #Guerrera #iHaveFaith #TrustGod "God doesn't give the hardest battles to his tougher soldier, he creates the toughest soldiers through Life's hardest battles". TODAY is #WorldCancerDay #RaisingAwareness
La también modelo, quien ganara Miss Universo en 1993, confesó que está a la espera del tratamiento que recibirá, pero antes de eso dijo que ya le removieron la parte mala que tiene en su rodilla y aseguró estar bien.
A parte de ser Miss Universo y ex esposa del cantante de "Vivir mi vida" y "Vivir lo nuestro", creo una fundación, que lleva su mismo nombre, para apoyar a niños de escasos recursos en Puerto Rico y Filipinas para que obtuvieran becas escolares. Es madre de dos de los hijos de Anthony, Christian y Ryan, y actualmente es jurado del programa "Mira quién baila".
Tras la separación con el intérprete, escribió el libro "Casada conmigo misma: cómo triunfé después del divorcio".
JM
