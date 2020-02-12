Miércoles, 12 de Febrero 2020
Entretenimiento |

Demi Lovato muestra en redes tatuaje nuevo

Simboliza el momento que está viviendo la cantante

Por: NTX

Amigos cercanos de Demi celebraronque compartiera la imagen de su tatuaje. INSTAGRAM / ddlovato

Amigos cercanos de Demi celebraronque compartiera la imagen de su tatuaje. INSTAGRAM / ddlovato

A través de su cuenta de Instagram la cantante Demi Lovato compartió dos fotos mostrando el nuevo tatuaje que le fue realizado, esta vez por el artista Alessandro Capozzi, y que simboliza el momento que está viviendo la también empresaria originaria de Nuevo México.

Antes de sus actuaciones en la pasada entrega de los Premios Grammy y en la edición número 54 del Super Bowl en la que entonó el himno nacional de Estados Unidos, Lovato expresó no estar segura de qué diseño o imagen se realizaría, pero tras platicar con Capozzi, juntos crearon la pieza.

"... no tenía idea de lo que iba a hacer, le conté sobre mi vida y dónde estaba en ese momento y creamos una combinación de imágenes que mejor simbolizan el despertar espiritual que estaba teniendo", compartió.

La también actriz, describió lo que simboliza su tatuaje en la espalda, "tener un ángel caído siendo levantado por tres palomas puras y angelicales, (la Santísima Trinidad), mientras su luz interior está siendo guiada por una conciencia superior, y la desintegración de sus alas oscuras representaba la oscuridad que estaba derramando".

Amigos cercanos de Demi celebraron que la actriz y cantante compartiera dicha imagen, entre ellos la mexicana Eiza González, quien le escribió: "Wow bebé, ¡Te amo!"

jb

Temas

Lee También