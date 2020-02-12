Demi Lovato muestra en redes tatuaje nuevo
Simboliza el momento que está viviendo la cantante
A través de su cuenta de Instagram la cantante Demi Lovato compartió dos fotos mostrando el nuevo tatuaje que le fue realizado, esta vez por el artista Alessandro Capozzi, y que simboliza el momento que está viviendo la también empresaria originaria de Nuevo México.
Antes de sus actuaciones en la pasada entrega de los Premios Grammy y en la edición número 54 del Super Bowl en la que entonó el himno nacional de Estados Unidos, Lovato expresó no estar segura de qué diseño o imagen se realizaría, pero tras platicar con Capozzi, juntos crearon la pieza.
"... no tenía idea de lo que iba a hacer, le conté sobre mi vida y dónde estaba en ese momento y creamos una combinación de imágenes que mejor simbolizan el despertar espiritual que estaba teniendo", compartió.
I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi. Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having. Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding. Alessandro - you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha. Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! ������ ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well ������������
La también actriz, describió lo que simboliza su tatuaje en la espalda, "tener un ángel caído siendo levantado por tres palomas puras y angelicales, (la Santísima Trinidad), mientras su luz interior está siendo guiada por una conciencia superior, y la desintegración de sus alas oscuras representaba la oscuridad que estaba derramando".
Amigos cercanos de Demi celebraron que la actriz y cantante compartiera dicha imagen, entre ellos la mexicana Eiza González, quien le escribió: "Wow bebé, ¡Te amo!"
jb