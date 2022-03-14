Bafta 2022: estos son los ganadores de los premios antesala a los Oscar

El temperamental western de Netflix The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro) fue reconocido como mejor película en la entrega de los Premios de cine de la Academia británica, Bafta 2022, que se entregaron este domingo en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.El protagonista de la cinta, Benedict Cumberbatch, asistió a la ceremonia luciendo una insignia para mostrar su apoyo al pueblo de Ucrania en el contexto de la invasión que sufre ese país a manos de Rusia.El actor británico estaba entre quienes vestían los colores de la bandera ucraniana, azul y amarillo, y dijo que espera acoger a un refugiado de ese país.El poder del perro también fue reconocido con el premio a mejor dirección otorgado a Jane Campion. Sin embargo, Will Smith superó a Cumberbatch en el premio al mejor actor.La actriz británica Joanna Scanlan fue nombrada mejor actriz.BBC Mundo te cuenta quienes fueron los principales ganadores y quienes estaban nominados.Ganadora: The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro).BelfastDon't Look Up (No mires arriba)DuneLicorice PizzaGanadora: BelfastAfter LoveAli & AvaBoiling PointCyranoEverybody's Talking About JamieHouse of GucciLast Night in SohoNo Time to DiePassingGanadora: Joanna Scanlan - After LoveLady Gaga - House of GucciAlana Haim - Licorice PizzaEmilia Jones - CodaRenate Reinsve- The Worst Person in the WorldTessa Thompson - PassingGanador: Will Smith - King RichardAdeel Akhtar - Ali & AvaMahershala Ali - Swan SongBenedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the DogLeonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look UpStephen Graham - Boiling PointGanadora: Ariana DeBose - West Side StoryCaitriona Balfe - BelfastJessie Buckley - The Lost DaughterAnn Dowd - MassAunjanue Ellis - King RichardRuth Negga - PassingGanador: Troy Kotsur - CodaMike Faist - West Side StoryCiaran Hinds - BelfastWoody Norman - C'mon C'monJesse Plemons - The Power of the DogKodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the DogGanadora: Jane Campion - The Power of the DogAleem Khan - After LoveRyusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My CarAudrey Diwan - HappeningPaul Thomas Anderson - Licorice PizzaJulia Ducournau - TitaneGanadora: Lashana LynchAriana DeBoseHarris DickinsonMillicent SimmondsKodi Smit-McPheeGanador: The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)Passing - Rebecca Hall (writer/director)Ganadora: Drive My CarThe Hand of GodParallel MothersPetite MamanThe Worst Person in the WorldGanador: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)Becoming CousteauCowFleeThe RescueGanadora: EncantoFleeLucaThe Mitchells vs The MachinesGanadora: Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas AndersonBeing The Ricardos - Aaron SorkinBelfast - Sir Kenneth BranaghDon't Look Up - Adam McKayKing Richard - Zach BaylinGanadora: Coda - Sian HederDrive My Car - Ryusuke HamaguchiDune - Denis VilleneuveThe Lost Daughter - Maggie GyllenhaalThe Power of the Dog - Jane CampionGanadora: Dune - Hans ZimmerBeing the Ricardos - Daniel PembertonDon't Look Up - Nicholas BritellThe French Dispatch - Alexandre DesplatThe Power of the Dog - Jonny GreenwoodGanadora: West Side Story - Cindy TolanBoiling Point - Carolyn McLeodDune - Francine MaislerThe Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria SambuccoKing Richard - Rich Delia, Avy KaufmanGanador: Dune - Greig FraserNightmare Alley - Dan LaustsenNo Time To Die - Linus SandgrenThe Power of the Dog - Ari WegnerThe Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno DelbonnelGanadora: Cruella - Jenny BeavanCyrano - Massimo Cantini ParriniDune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline WestThe French Dispatch - Milena CanoneroNightmare Alley - Luis SequeiraGanador: No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot GrahamBelfast - Una Ni DhonghaileDune - Joe WalkerLicorice Pizza - Andy JurgensenSummer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L PearsonGanadora: Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna SiposCyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie SpencerThe French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngeloNightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane VieauWest Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngeloGanadoras: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin RaleighCruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi DonneCyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian MillerDune - Love Larson, Donald MowatHouse of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole TannoGanadores: Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron BartlettLast Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan MorganNo Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark TaylorA Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der RynWest Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary RydstromGanadores: Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd NefzerFree Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel SudickGhostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro OngaroThe Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD SchwaimNo Time To Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie NobleGanador: The Black CopFemmeThe PalaceStuffedThree Meetings of the Extraordinary CommitteeGanador: Do Not Feed the PigeonsAffairs of the ArtNight of the Living Dread***Ahora puedes recibir notificaciones de BBC Mundo. AC