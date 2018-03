Las ''Chanclas voladoras'' y el ''Chupacabras'' llegan a la Ligas Menores de EU

The Missions are proud to announce that we will be known as the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio for nine games this season as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion!! #milbesdivertido https://t.co/MUQynmYkT8 pic.twitter.com/9F4ZnSrX1S

— Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (@missionsmilb) 20 de marzo de 2018