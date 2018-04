Hamilton vive una victoria cargada de mucha fortuna

Today was a reminder of my dad’s advice he said to me as a kid of never giving up. Thank you to the team for working so hard throughout the weekend as you always do. My thoughts go out to Valtteri, he drove a great race and was unlucky at the end @MercedesAMGF1 @latimages pic.twitter.com/i8pjb4kmIV

— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) 29 de abril de 2018