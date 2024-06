-30kg, -10cm width, -20cm wheel base, the 2026 Formula 1 car will be lighter, smaller and more nimble than its predecessor! ��️



Go more in depth into the 2026 FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulation on FIA YouTube channel ➡️ https://t.co/v8lwl0CRwN#FIA @F1 pic.twitter.com/QsoVappCAp