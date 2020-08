Temporada de huracanes será peor de lo previsto inicialmente: NOAA

BREAKING: @NOAA just updated its 2020 Atlantic #HurricaneSeason Outlook. The forecast calls for a total of 19-25 named storms, with 7-11 becoming #hurricanes. This is the first time NOAA has predicted as many as 25 named storms for a season. More: https://t.co/MPjZIxICNb pic.twitter.com/pQYGWyGThG