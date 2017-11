Sociedad civil de Zimbabue pide dimisión de Mugabe

Statement by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) on the political situation unfolding in #Zimbabwe, Implores:

1. The military to exercise restraint acknowledging their duty to respect, protect, promote and fulfill human rights

2. Quick return to constitutionalism pic.twitter.com/mc2CM83fFj

16 de noviembre de 2017