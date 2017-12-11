Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Lunes, 11 de Diciembre 2017
Vocalista de Queens of the Stone Age se disculpa por herir a una fotógrafa

Josh Homme pateó el sábado pasado a Chelsea Lauren durante el festival anual de la radio KROQ en Los Angeles
Homme se disculpó a través de las redes sociales y describió el incidente como un accidente. AP / ARCHIVO

El guitarrista de Queens of the Stone Age, Josh Homme, se disculpó el domingo tras ser blanco de críticas por haber pateado a una fotógrafa, quien dijo que pasó la noche en un hospital.

Homme, también vocalista de la banda, aparece en un video tocando en el festival anual de la radio KROQ en Los Angeles el sábado, cuando patea en el rostro a una fotógrafa que estaba en el área cercana al escenario.

Chelsea Lauren, quien trabaja para la agencia Shutterstock -que provee imágenes de archivo-, dijo que pasó una noche en emergencia y que el domingo todavía sentía dolor de cuello, tenía un moretón en el ojo y náuseas.

"Una agresión de cualquier forma no está bien, no importa cuál sea el razonamiento", escribió en Instagram.

 

"Estaba donde me autorizaron a estar, no estaba rompiendo ninguna regla. Simplemente estaba tratando de hacer mi trabajo", agregó la fotógrafa, quien especuló que Homme podría estar bajo efectos de droga o alcohol.

Homme se disculpó y describió el incidente como un accidente. "Estaba perdido en la actuación", dijo, enfatizando que también pateó equipos.

"Nunca causaría daño intencional a nadie trabajando en o asistiendo a uno de nuestros shows y espero que Chelsea acepte mi sincera disculpa", escribió en Twitter.

El guitarrista, de 44 años, es conocido por su rock de gran potencia y es fundador de Queens of the Stone Age y la banda Eagles of Death Metal, aunque no estuvo presente en París cuando el último concierto de éste grupo fue atacado en 2015 por simpatizantes del grupo Estado Islámico.

