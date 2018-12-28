"Roma", entre las películas favoritas de Barack Obama en 2018
El ex presidente de EU compartió en Instagram su lista de canciones, películas y libros favoritos
El ex presidente estadounidense Barack Obama compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una lista de sus películas favoritas en este 2018.
El ex presidente incluyó en dicha lista, integrada por 15 filmes, a "Roma", cinta dirigida por el mexicano Alfonso Cuarón.
El listado incluye también "Annihilation", "Black Panther", "BlacKkKlansman", "Burning", "The Death of Stalin", "Eighth Grade", If Beale Street Could Talk", "Leve No Trace", "Minding the Gap", "The Rider", "Shoplifters", "Support the Girls", "Won't you be my neighbor".
As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list – I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening.
La cinta de Alfonso Cuarón que ganó el León de Oro en Venecia y está entre las finalistas para competir por el Oscar a la Mejor película en habla no inglesa.
