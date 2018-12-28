"Roma", entre las películas favoritas de Barack Obama en 2018

El ex presidente estadounidense Barack Obama compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una lista de sus películas favoritas en este 2018.

El ex presidente incluyó en dicha lista, integrada por 15 filmes, a "Roma", cinta dirigida por el mexicano Alfonso Cuarón.

El listado incluye también "Annihilation", "Black Panther", "BlacKkKlansman", "Burning", "The Death of Stalin", "Eighth Grade", If Beale Street Could Talk", "Leve No Trace", "Minding the Gap", "The Rider", "Shoplifters", "Support the Girls", "Won't you be my neighbor".

La cinta de Alfonso Cuarón que ganó el León de Oro en Venecia y está entre las finalistas para competir por el Oscar a la Mejor película en habla no inglesa.

JB