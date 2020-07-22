Orlando Bloom da por muerto a su perrito y se tatúa su nombre en el pecho
Tras siete días de búsqueda, el actor halló el collar de “Mighty”, pero no logró encontrarlo
Luego de una semana de la búsqueda de su mascota sin resultados positivos, el actor Orlando Bloom dio por muerto su poodle de nombre “Mighty” y dedicó un tatuaje con el nombre en su honor.
“Estoy seguro que me miraba silbando en cada patio trasero y sabiendo que estaba haciendo todo lo posible para respetar nuestro vínculo”
Fue a través de su cuenta en Instagram que compartió un video donde aparece sin camisa y cubierto del rostro mientras lo tatúan, mismo donde escribió un mensaje de despedida para su mascota.
“´Mighty´está del otro lado ahora (...) Hoy, el séptimo día (de búsqueda) encontramos su collar… He llorado más esta semana de lo que creía posible, lo cual ha sido muy catártico y de curación”, lamentó el actor de “Piratas del Caribe”. “No dejé piedra sin remover, me arrastré a través de todos los agujeros, debajo de las carreteras, busqué en cada patio trasero”.
Bloom, quien espera un hijo con la cantante Katy Perry, explicó que, incluso, intentó buscar con dos perros rastreadores separados, pero que no surgió alguna buena noticia. Por lo tanto, vencido, agradeció lo aprendido junto a “Mighty”.
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l
“Estoy seguro que me miraba silbando en cada patio trasero y sabiendo que estaba haciendo todo lo posible para respetar nuestro vínculo. Era más que un compañero. Era una conexión del alma con seguridad. Lo siento, te quiero. Gracias”, finalizó
Orlando había compartido en redes sociales su dolor por haber perdido a su poodle, describiendo el momento como “una pesadilla”.
El vínculo entre Bloom y Mighty era tan fuerte que justo en medio de su pérdida es que entiende su nexo, reveló.
I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times. Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. ��❤️
