Orlando Bloom da por muerto a su perrito y se tatúa su nombre en el pecho

Tras siete días de búsqueda, el actor halló el collar de “Mighty”, pero no logró encontrarlo

Orlando había compartido en redes sociales su dolor por haber perdido a su poodle, describiendo el momento como “una pesadilla”. INSTAGRAM / @orlandobloom

Luego de una semana de la búsqueda de su mascota sin resultados positivos, el actor Orlando Bloom dio por muerto su poodle de nombre “Mighty” y dedicó un tatuaje con el nombre en su honor. 

“Estoy seguro que me miraba silbando en cada patio trasero y sabiendo que estaba haciendo todo lo posible para respetar nuestro vínculo”

Fue a través de su cuenta en Instagram que compartió un video donde aparece sin camisa y cubierto del rostro mientras lo tatúan, mismo donde escribió un mensaje de despedida para su mascota.

“´Mighty´está del otro lado ahora (...) Hoy, el séptimo día (de búsqueda) encontramos su collar… He llorado más esta semana de lo que creía posible, lo cual ha sido muy catártico y de curación”, lamentó el actor de “Piratas del Caribe”. “No dejé piedra sin remover, me arrastré a través de todos los agujeros, debajo de las carreteras, busqué en cada patio trasero”.

Bloom, quien espera un hijo con la cantante Katy Perry, explicó que, incluso, intentó buscar con dos perros rastreadores separados, pero que no surgió alguna buena noticia. Por lo tanto, vencido, agradeció lo aprendido junto a “Mighty”.

“Estoy seguro que me miraba silbando en cada patio trasero y sabiendo que estaba haciendo todo lo posible para respetar nuestro vínculo. Era más que un compañero. Era una conexión del alma con seguridad. Lo siento, te quiero. Gracias”, finalizó 

El vínculo entre Bloom y Mighty era tan fuerte que justo en medio de su pérdida es que entiende su nexo, reveló.

