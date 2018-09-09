Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Domingo, 09 de Septiembre 2018
Muere Chelsi Smith, Miss Universo de 1995

Smith luchó contra el cáncer de hígado; falleció a los 45 años

Por: SUN

En 1994, Smith ganó el título de Miss Texas y al año siguiente se llevó la corona de Miss USA. TWITTER / @ShannaMoakler

Chelsi Smith, quien fuera Miss Universo 1995, falleció a los 45 años.

De acuerdo con información del portal "TMZ", Smith luchó contra el cáncer de hígado.

En 1994, Smith ganó el título de Miss Texas y al año siguiente se llevó la corona de Miss USA.

Se convirtió en 1995 en la primera estadounidense en ganar la corona de Miss Universo, en 15 años.

Shanna Moakler, quien también fue Miss USA, compartió en Instagram fotografías de Chelsi Smith y le dedicó unas emotivas palabras.

