Miércoles, 05 de Febrero 2020
Entretenimiento |

Milla Jovovich da la bienvenida a su tercera hija

La actriz publica en Instagram imágenes de la pequeña Osian Lark

Por: NTX

Osian Lark es la tercera hija de Jovovich y el guionista y director Paul W.S. Anderson. INSTAGRAM / millajovovich

Osian Lark es la tercera hija de Jovovich y el guionista y director Paul W.S. Anderson. INSTAGRAM / millajovovich

A sus 44 años, la actriz ucraniana Milla Jovovich, protagonista de la saga de zombis Resident Evil, se convirtió en madre una niña, su tercera hija.

La también modelo, compartió la noticia en su cuenta de Instagram, con datos del nacimiento y fotos de la pequeña, que lleva por nombre Osian Lark.

"A las 8:56 am del 02/02/2020, nuestra bebé Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson nació", escribió la actriz de la cinta El quinto elemento.

La nueva integrante de la familia, es la tercera hija de Jovovich y el guionista y director Paul W.S. Anderson, su marido desde el 2009 y con quien también procreó a Dashiel y Ever.

Asimismo, en la publicación Jovovich describió a su bebé: "¡Ella es tan bella! Su cabello es más claro que el de las otras chicas y es muy fuerte. Ella es nuestra bebé milagro y todos estamos muy agradecidos de tenerla y completamente obsesionados con ella".

Uno de los últimos trabajos cinematográficos de la actriz fue su interpretación de una bruja malvada en Hellboy, filme que se estrenó el año pasado.

jb

Temas

Lee También