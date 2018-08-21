Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Madonna se defiende de críticas por homenaje a Aretha Franklin

La cantante asegura que se le pidió compartir una anécdota de "la reina de soul", no un homenaje 

Por: SUN

En redes sociales, tacharon a Madonna de ególatra por hablar tanto de ella misma. AP / C. Pizzello

Luego del revuelo causado por el homenaje que hizo a Aretha Franklin en la entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards, Madonna escribió un mensaje en Instagram.

El lunes por la noche, antes de entregar el premio principal, de Video del Año, "La Reina del Pop" recordó cómo la música de Aretha la ayudó a llegar a donde está.

Sin embargo, en redes sociales la tacharon de ególatra por hablar tanto de ella misma.

En Instagram, Madonna publicó una fotografía junto a Camila Cabello y aprovechó para señalar:

"MTV me pidió que presentara video del año y me pidieron que compartiera cualquier anécdota que tuviera en mi carrera conectada con Aretha Franklin. Compartí parte de mi jornada y agradecí a Aretha por inspirar mi camino. ¡No intenté hacer un homenaje a ella! Eso sería imposible en dos minutos con todo el ruido y oropel de una entrega de premios. Nunca podría hacerle justicia en este contexto o ambiente. Desafortunadamente mucha gente tiene lapsos de atención cortos y son muy rápidas para juzgar. ¡Amo a Aretha!".

