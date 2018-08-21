Madonna se defiende de críticas por homenaje a Aretha Franklin
Luego del revuelo causado por el homenaje que hizo a Aretha Franklin en la entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards, Madonna escribió un mensaje en Instagram.
El lunes por la noche, antes de entregar el premio principal, de Video del Año, "La Reina del Pop" recordó cómo la música de Aretha la ayudó a llegar a donde está.
Sin embargo, en redes sociales la tacharon de ególatra por hablar tanto de ella misma.
En Instagram, Madonna publicó una fotografía junto a Camila Cabello y aprovechó para señalar:
"MTV me pidió que presentara video del año y me pidieron que compartiera cualquier anécdota que tuviera en mi carrera conectada con Aretha Franklin. Compartí parte de mi jornada y agradecí a Aretha por inspirar mi camino. ¡No intenté hacer un homenaje a ella! Eso sería imposible en dos minutos con todo el ruido y oropel de una entrega de premios. Nunca podría hacerle justicia en este contexto o ambiente. Desafortunadamente mucha gente tiene lapsos de atención cortos y son muy rápidas para juzgar. ¡Amo a Aretha!".
Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! ������. And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. ����. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that. #vmas #postivevibes
