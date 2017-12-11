Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro

A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los premios Globos de Oro anunciados este día en Beverly Hills por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés).

Los Globos de Oro, un termómetro para medir a los favoritos a llevarse un Oscar, serán entregados el próximo 7 de enero en un hotel de Beverly Hills.

''The Shape of Water", del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, parte como gran favorita en la 75 edición de los Globos de Oro con siete nominaciones, incluidas mejor película de drama y mejor director.

TELEVISIÓN

ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELICULA HECHA PARA TV

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Jude Law, "The Young Pope"

Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks"

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud"

"The Sinner"

"Top of the Lake: China Girl"

SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

"Black-ish"

"Master of None"

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Smilf"

"Will & Grace"

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE, SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA HECHA PARA TV

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Ann Dowd, "Handmaid's Tale"

Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "Wizard of Lies"

Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE, SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA HECHA PARA TV

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

David Thewlis, "Fargo"

ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE TV, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Rachel Brosnahan, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Frankie Saw, "Smilf"

ACTOR EN SERIE DE TV, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Kevin Bacon, "Dick"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace "

ACTOR EN SERIE DE TV DRAMA

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE TV DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"Katherine Langford, 13 reasons

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA HECHA PARA TV

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

SERIE DRAMÁTICA EN TV

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

CINE

PARTITURA ORIGINAL

"Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Mo."

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"Phantom Thread"

CINTA EXTRANJERA

"A Fantastic Woman"

"First They Killed My Father"

"In the Fade"

"Loveless"

"The Square"

CINTA ANIMADA

"The Breadwinner"

"Boss Baby"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

GUION

"The Shape of Water"

"Lady Bird"

"Molly's Game"

"The Post"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Octavia Spence,

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"

Chris Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

ACTOR EN CINTA DRAMÁTICA

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Tom Hanks, "The Post"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

ACTRIZ EN CINTA DRAMÁTICA

Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World"

ACTRIZ EN MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Helen Mirren, "LeisureSeeker"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"

ACTOR EN MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Mo."

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott, "All the Money in the World"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Home," "Ferdinand"

"MIghty River," "Mudbound"

"Remember Me" from "Coco"

"The Star" from "The Star"

"This is Me," "The Greatest Showman"

CINTA DRAMÁTICA

"Call Me By Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards"

CINTA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

"The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

''I, Tonya''

"The Greatest Showman"

"Lady Bird''

