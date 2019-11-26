La serie "Anne with an E" de Netflix terminará con su tercera temporada

La serie "Anne with an E", basada en la popular novela "Anne of Green Gables" de la escritora canadiense Lucy Maud Montgomery, culminará su andadura con su tercera temporada, anunció este lunes la plataforma digital Netflix.

“Esperamos que a los fans de la serie les encante la temporada final tanto como a nosotros”

"Nos ha entusiasmado llevar la historia canadiense por excelencia de 'Anne with an E' a espectadores de todo el mundo", indicaron en un comunicado conjunto Netflix y la radiotelevisión pública canadiense CBC, que contaba con los derechos para emitir esta serie en Canadá mientras que el gigante digital tenía la distribución para el resto del planeta.

"Estamos agradecidos a los productores Moira Walley-Beckett y Miranda de Pencier y a su talentoso reparto y equipo por su increíble trabajo en compartir la historia de Anne con una nueva generación. Esperamos que a los fans de la serie les encante la temporada final tanto como a nosotros, y que aporte una conclusión satisfactoria al viaje de Anne", añadieron.

La tercera temporada de "Anne with an E", que cuenta con diez episodios, llegará a Netflix el próximo 3 de enero, pero estos capítulos ya se han podido ver en Canadá a través de CBC.

Moira Walley-Beckett, creadora de esta producción para la pequeña pantalla, confirmó hoy lo anunciado en el comunicado de Netflix y CBC por medio de una publicación alojada en su perfil de la red social Instagram.

"Queridos amigos y seguidores de 'Anne with an E', siento las tristes noticias de Netflix y CBC de hoy. Ojalá pudiera ser diferente pero no puede ser", afirmó.

Walley-Beckett, que se desempeñó como productora y guionista en la serie, se mostró plenamente satisfecha por "tres temporadas maravillosas" y dijo estar "muy orgullosa" de "Anne with an E".

"Me siento verdaderamente bendecida por haber tenido la oportunidad de compartir esta bella y significativa historia con todos vosotros (...). Sé que amasteis la serie tanto como yo y os estaré eternamente agradecida por ello", agregó.

Protagonizada por la joven actriz Amybeth McNulty, la serie "Anne with an E" seguía las aventuras y andanzas de una niña huérfana a finales del siglo XIX.

AC