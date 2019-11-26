La serie "Anne with an E" de Netflix terminará con su tercera temporada
La producción contará con diez episodios; llegará a la plataforma el 3 de enero
La serie "Anne with an E", basada en la popular novela "Anne of Green Gables" de la escritora canadiense Lucy Maud Montgomery, culminará su andadura con su tercera temporada, anunció este lunes la plataforma digital Netflix.
“Esperamos que a los fans de la serie les encante la temporada final tanto como a nosotros”
"Nos ha entusiasmado llevar la historia canadiense por excelencia de 'Anne with an E' a espectadores de todo el mundo", indicaron en un comunicado conjunto Netflix y la radiotelevisión pública canadiense CBC, que contaba con los derechos para emitir esta serie en Canadá mientras que el gigante digital tenía la distribución para el resto del planeta.
"Estamos agradecidos a los productores Moira Walley-Beckett y Miranda de Pencier y a su talentoso reparto y equipo por su increíble trabajo en compartir la historia de Anne con una nueva generación. Esperamos que a los fans de la serie les encante la temporada final tanto como a nosotros, y que aporte una conclusión satisfactoria al viaje de Anne", añadieron.
Dear Anne, I don’t think I was ever going to be ready to say goodbye, but as the saying goes - everything must come to an end. Thank you for teaching me, growing up with me and loving me. I have taken so many part of who you are into my life. - Anne has taught me how to be brave, how to be strong, how to love unapologetically and how to approach so many different obstacles in life. She is so much more than words on paper. She really is a part of who I am now, and I will carry her with me forever. I cant deny that I’m heartbroken, but more than that I am grateful. Such a large part of my childhood is documented, and what an experience to document. - - To the cast and crew, my second family. You put every part of your heart and soul into this project, and I promise you it does not go unnoticed. Every single one of you has helped shape me into the woman I am today, I can only hope I’ve made you proud in some way. You are all such remarkable people and I will never be able to thank you enough. Please stay in touch. - And to you, the viewers. The ones who have supported us these last few years. I can say this now, but on those tough, cold and stressful days just seeing what an effect this show has on you or how it made your day really pushed me through. I can say truthfully that those rough days were more than worth it, for you. - I will miss this show with all of my heart, and I will never forget this journey. My childhood was a good one, thanks to all of you. - In the wise words of @moirawalleybeckett “I am so sad to see you go, and yet so happy that I know you.” With all my love, Amybeth. - Enjoy the finale! Coming January 3rd, on Netflix.
La tercera temporada de "Anne with an E", que cuenta con diez episodios, llegará a Netflix el próximo 3 de enero, pero estos capítulos ya se han podido ver en Canadá a través de CBC.
Moira Walley-Beckett, creadora de esta producción para la pequeña pantalla, confirmó hoy lo anunciado en el comunicado de Netflix y CBC por medio de una publicación alojada en su perfil de la red social Instagram.
"Queridos amigos y seguidores de 'Anne with an E', siento las tristes noticias de Netflix y CBC de hoy. Ojalá pudiera ser diferente pero no puede ser", afirmó.
Walley-Beckett, que se desempeñó como productora y guionista en la serie, se mostró plenamente satisfecha por "tres temporadas maravillosas" y dijo estar "muy orgullosa" de "Anne with an E".
"Me siento verdaderamente bendecida por haber tenido la oportunidad de compartir esta bella y significativa historia con todos vosotros (...). Sé que amasteis la serie tanto como yo y os estaré eternamente agradecida por ello", agregó.
Protagonizada por la joven actriz Amybeth McNulty, la serie "Anne with an E" seguía las aventuras y andanzas de una niña huérfana a finales del siglo XIX.
AC
