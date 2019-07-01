Justin Bieber defiende a su representante, acusado por Taylor Swift
El cantante canadiense señala que la única forma de resolver el conflicto es "a través de la comunicación
Justin Bieber acusó el domingo a Taylor Swift de "cruzar la línea" después de que reavivara la larga disputa entre ambos, al atacar al representante del cantante por comprar los derechos de gran parte del catálogo multiplatino de ella.
Swift dijo que por años sufrió de una "intimidación manipuladora" por parte de Scooter Braun, un poderoso industrial, cuya empresa Ithaca Holdings, compró recientemente Big Machine Label Group, que produjo los primeros siete álbumes de Swift.
"Esencialmente, mi legado musical está a punto de caer en manos de alguien que trató de desmantelarlo", escribió Swift, reclamando que nunca le habían dado la oportunidad de comprar los derechos de su catálogo, que incluye "Fearless" y "1989".
"Nunca en mi peor pesadilla imaginé que el comprador sería Scooter", escribió el domingo, añadiendo que esto es algo "triste y asqueroso".
La superestrella canadiense Bieber recurrió a Instagram para defender a Braun, quien también representa a Ariana Grande y ha trabajado con Kanye West, otro artista que en el pasado se enemistó con Swift.
"No es justo que lo lleves a las redes sociales y consigas que la gente odie a Scooter", escribió Bieber en un post junto a una vieja fotografía en la que aparece con Swift en los días en los que empezaban a crecer juntos como superestrellas del pop.
"Me parece que fue para conseguir simpatía y también sabías que con ese post tus seguidores acosarían a Scooter".
La enorme presencia de Swift en las redes sociales está respaldada por legiones de fieles fanáticos, conocidos como "Swifties", que frecuentemente acosan a los que creen que se burlan de ella.
"Creo que la única manera de resolver el conflicto es a través de la comunicación", escribió Bieber.
"Así que no creo que este ir y venir en internet resuelva algo".
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
jb
