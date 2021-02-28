Domingo, 28 de Febrero 2021

EN VIVO lista de ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2021

Los Globos de Oro se celebran este domingo de forma virtual

Por: El Informador

Las maestras de ceremonia serán Amy Poehler desde Los Ángeles y Tina Fey desde Nueva York. TWITTER

La 78 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se retrasó dos meses debido a la pandemia, se celebrará hoy a partir de las 17.00 hora local (19:00 hora central de México) con dos maestras de ceremonia desde dos lugares diferentes: Amy Poehler desde Los Ángeles y Tina Fey desde Nueva York.

La lista de ganadores se irá actualizando conforme se vayan dando a conocer los premios durante la ceremonia.

Película (drama)

  • The Father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Serie de televisión, musical o comedia

  • Emily in Paris
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Great
  • Schitt's Creek
  • Ted Lasso

Actor de televisión (drama)

  • Jason Bateman - Ozark
  • Josh O'Connor - The Crown
  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
  • Al Pacino - Hunters
  • Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
  • Shira Haas - Unorthodox
  • Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
  • Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Director de largometraje

  • Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
  • David Fincher - Mank
  • Regina King - One Night in Miami
  • Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Actriz de comedia o musical

  • Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Kate Hudson - Music
  • Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
  • Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot
  • Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

    Actor de drama

  • Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins - The Father
  • Gary Oldman - Mank
  • Tahar Rahim- The Mauritanian

Actriz de drama

  • Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand - Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Serie de televisión (drama)

  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Ratched

Actriz de televisión (drama)

  • Olivia Colman - The Crown
  • Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
  • Emma Corrin - The Crown
  • Laura Linney - Ozark
  • Sarah Paulson - Ratched

Actor de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
  • Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
  • Hugh Grant - The Undoing
  • Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
  • Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True

Actor de comedia o musical

  • Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • James Corden - The Prom
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
  • Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
  • Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Actor de reparto

  • Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto - The Little Things
  • Bill Murray - On the Rocks
  • Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami 

Banda sonora original

  • The Midnight Sky
  • Tenet
  • News of the World
  • Mank
  • Soul

Actriz de televisión (musical o comedia)

  • Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning - The Great
  • Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
  • Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Miniserie o película para televisión

  • Normal People
  • The Queen's Gambit
  • Small Axe
  • The Undoing
  • Unorthodox

Actor de reparto en televisión

  • John Boyega - Small Axe
  • Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
  • Dan Levy - Schitt's Creek
  • Jim Parsons - Hollywood
  • Donald Sutherland - The Undoing

Película (musical o comedia)

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Hamilton
  • Music
  • Palm Springs
  • The Prom

Actriz de reparto

  • Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman - The Father
  • Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian
  • Amanda Seyfried - Mank
  • Helena Zengel - News of the World

Película en idioma extranjero (no inglés)

  • Another Round
  • The Life Ahead
  • La Llorona
  • Minari
  • Two of Us

Guion

  • Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
  • Jack Fincher - Mank
  • Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - The Father
  • Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Actor de televisión (musical o comedia)

  • Don Cheadle - Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult - The Great
  • Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Actriz de reparto en televisión

  • Gillian Anderson -The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
  • Julia Garner - Ozark
  • Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
  • Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Canción original en un largometraje

  • "Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah
  • "Hear My Voice" - The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • "Is Si (Seen)" - The Life Ahead
  • "Speak Now" - One Night in Miami
  • "Tigress & Tweed"- The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Película animada

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

