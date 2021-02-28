LO ÚLTIMO DE Entretenimiento
La 78 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se retrasó dos meses debido a la pandemia, se celebrará hoy a partir de las 17.00 hora local (19:00 hora central de México) con dos maestras de ceremonia desde dos lugares diferentes: Amy Poehler desde Los Ángeles y Tina Fey desde Nueva York.
La lista de ganadores se irá actualizando conforme se vayan dando a conocer los premios durante la ceremonia.
Película (drama)
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Serie de televisión, musical o comedia
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt's Creek
- Ted Lasso
Actor de televisión (drama)
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Josh O'Connor - The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino - Hunters
- Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
- Shira Haas - Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Director de largometraje
- Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher - Mank
- Regina King - One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Actriz de comedia o musical
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson - Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
- Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma
Actor de drama
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins - The Father
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Tahar Rahim- The Mauritanian
Actriz de drama
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Serie de televisión (drama)
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Actriz de televisión (drama)
- Olivia Colman - The Crown
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin - The Crown
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Sarah Paulson - Ratched
Actor de miniserie o película para televisión
- Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant - The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True
Actor de comedia o musical
- Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden - The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
- Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Actor de reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto - The Little Things
- Bill Murray - On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Banda sonora original
- The Midnight Sky
- Tenet
- News of the World
- Mank
- Soul
Actriz de televisión (musical o comedia)
- Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Miniserie o película para televisión
- Normal People
- The Queen's Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Actor de reparto en televisión
- John Boyega - Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
- Dan Levy - Schitt's Creek
- Jim Parsons - Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland - The Undoing
Película (musical o comedia)
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Actriz de reparto
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman - The Father
- Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried - Mank
- Helena Zengel - News of the World
Película en idioma extranjero (no inglés)
- Another Round
- The Life Ahead
- La Llorona
- Minari
- Two of Us
Guion
- Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher - Mank
- Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - The Father
- Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Actor de televisión (musical o comedia)
- Don Cheadle - Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Actriz de reparto en televisión
- Gillian Anderson -The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Canción original en un largometraje
- "Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah
- "Hear My Voice" - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- "Is Si (Seen)" - The Life Ahead
- "Speak Now" - One Night in Miami
- "Tigress & Tweed"- The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Película animada
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers