Domingo, 08 de Noviembre2020

Entretenimiento |

Elecciones USA 2020: Lady Gaga, Chris Evans y otros famosos reaccionan al triunfo de Biden

Celebridades de Hollywood estuvieron compartiendo videos e imágenes donde celebraban la derrota de Donald Trump

Por: El Informador

"Acaban de dar al mundo uno de los mayores actos de bondad y valentía que la humanidad jamás haya visto", se lee en el post de Lady Gaga. INSTAGRAM / ladygaga

Después de varios días de espera, la mañana de ayer sábado se definió que el demócrata Joe Biden será el próximo presidente de Estados Unidos, al conseguir 273 votos de los 270 que eran necesarios para sacar de la Casa Blanca a Donald Trump.

Ante esto, cientos de famosos actores y cantantes como Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Chris Evans, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Beyoncé, entre otros no tardaron en compartir mensajes de celebración.

Luego de que se viralizaran varios videos donde se ve a ciudadanos estadounidenses celebrando al ritmo de Party in te USA, de Miley Cyrus, la misma cantante compartió un video donde Joe Biden supuestamente reproduce su éxito de hace algunos años.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

NOW it’s a PARTY IN THE USA! ������ @joebiden @kamalaharris

Una publicación compartida por Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) el

Camila Cabello fue otra de las cantantes que celebró el triunfo de Biden y compartió varias imágenes de Biden y Kamala Harris, la próxima vicepresidenta.

“Respeto. Honor. Verdad. Integridad. Amor. Compasión. Amabilidad. Gracias por hacer la caminata.”, se lee en el mensaje de la cantante.

Por su parte Selena Gomez compartió una historia en su cuenta de Instagram donde celebra la derrota de Trump al ritmo de Party in the USA.

Lady Gaga, quien ofreció un discurso en el cierre de campaña del demócrata, aseguró en su post que el pueblo estadounidense acaba de “dar al mundo uno de los mayores actos de bondad y valentía que la humanidad jamás haya visto; nada más que por nuestro nuevo comandante en jefe y la primera vicepresidente mujer elegidos para la Casa Blanca”.

Otros como Jennifer Aniston y Chris Evans compartieron imágenes y cortos mensajes de celebración. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Time to move FORWARD. Thank you for this @vanjones68. ��������

Una publicación compartida por Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Biden/Harris 2020��

Una publicación compartida por Chris Evans (@chrisevans) el

Y así, un sinfín de artistas como Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, Joe Jonas, Dua Lipa, Shay Mitchell  y John Legend estuvieron felices cuando por fin se declaró a Joe Biden el próximo presidente de Estados Unidos. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

������������ // end photo: @ivormerlyknownas

Una publicación compartida por Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida por Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

America holds an incredibly special place in my heart. From the age of 21 I have had the honour of travelling around your country and singing and in many moments of my life I have seen America as a home. My heart is so full and warm after yesterday’s news and I just wanted to send some cyber love and reiterate what Biden and Harris said yesterday about unity. It’s the same for my country and all countries around this world. Let’s listen to each other and come together in love and kindness and most importantly ACCEPTANCE. Every life that’s lived on this planet is valid and we all could learn so much if we just listened to each other and accepted our differences. The hard work begins now for all of us and may we never ever stop fighting towards making this planet a safer place for ALL. Thank you America for all you’ve done and do and for all the magic you bring x

Una publicación compartida por Sam Smith (@samsmith) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida por Beyoncé (@beyonce) el

