Elecciones USA 2020: Lady Gaga, Chris Evans y otros famosos reaccionan al triunfo de Biden
Celebridades de Hollywood estuvieron compartiendo videos e imágenes donde celebraban la derrota de Donald Trump
Después de varios días de espera, la mañana de ayer sábado se definió que el demócrata Joe Biden será el próximo presidente de Estados Unidos, al conseguir 273 votos de los 270 que eran necesarios para sacar de la Casa Blanca a Donald Trump.
Ante esto, cientos de famosos actores y cantantes como Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Chris Evans, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Beyoncé, entre otros no tardaron en compartir mensajes de celebración.
Luego de que se viralizaran varios videos donde se ve a ciudadanos estadounidenses celebrando al ritmo de Party in te USA, de Miley Cyrus, la misma cantante compartió un video donde Joe Biden supuestamente reproduce su éxito de hace algunos años.
Camila Cabello fue otra de las cantantes que celebró el triunfo de Biden y compartió varias imágenes de Biden y Kamala Harris, la próxima vicepresidenta.
“Respeto. Honor. Verdad. Integridad. Amor. Compasión. Amabilidad. Gracias por hacer la caminata.”, se lee en el mensaje de la cantante.
Por su parte Selena Gomez compartió una historia en su cuenta de Instagram donde celebra la derrota de Trump al ritmo de Party in the USA.
Selena Gomez cantando ‘Party in the USA’ de Miley Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/tCWCFuQwBx— Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) November 8, 2020
Lady Gaga, quien ofreció un discurso en el cierre de campaña del demócrata, aseguró en su post que el pueblo estadounidense acaba de “dar al mundo uno de los mayores actos de bondad y valentía que la humanidad jamás haya visto; nada más que por nuestro nuevo comandante en jefe y la primera vicepresidente mujer elegidos para la Casa Blanca”.
@joebiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ ���� nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA ��❤️
Otros como Jennifer Aniston y Chris Evans compartieron imágenes y cortos mensajes de celebración.
Y así, un sinfín de artistas como Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, Joe Jonas, Dua Lipa, Shay Mitchell y John Legend estuvieron felices cuando por fin se declaró a Joe Biden el próximo presidente de Estados Unidos.
America holds an incredibly special place in my heart. From the age of 21 I have had the honour of travelling around your country and singing and in many moments of my life I have seen America as a home. My heart is so full and warm after yesterday’s news and I just wanted to send some cyber love and reiterate what Biden and Harris said yesterday about unity. It’s the same for my country and all countries around this world. Let’s listen to each other and come together in love and kindness and most importantly ACCEPTANCE. Every life that’s lived on this planet is valid and we all could learn so much if we just listened to each other and accepted our differences. The hard work begins now for all of us and may we never ever stop fighting towards making this planet a safer place for ALL. Thank you America for all you’ve done and do and for all the magic you bring x
Our 46th president, @joebiden !!!!♥️������ I’ve been waiting to post this photo because I knew deep down you would be our next President. Today we celebrate the millions of Americans who overcame barriers to the ballot box, mobilized their communities and voted in record breaking numbers. This was OUR election and WE WON TOGETHER. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but today we will celebrate each other.
